Metro Public Health Department alerts public of measles case in Nashville

The Metro Public Health Department (MPHD) is alerting the public of a case of measles confirmed in Nashville. This is the first measles case of the year in Nashville and currently poses no threat to the public. The confirmed case of measles in Nashville is one of more than 2,200 cases of measles confirmed nationwide this year.

The community is advised to watch for potential signs and symptoms of measles. MPHD’s Vaccine Preventable Disease team has confirmed that the case was in public during their infectious period last weekend. Specific areas where this case was in public include:

July 1st between 1 p.m. and 5p.m. – Waxing the City, 1108 Gallatin Avenue, Nashville, TN

July 1st between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Goodwill, 2101 Gallatin Pike N, Madison, TN

July 3rd between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Swett’s Restaurant - 2725 Clifton Avenue, Nashville, TN

July 3rd between 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Publix, 1111 Gallatin Avenue, Nashville, TN

July 4th between noon and 4 p.m. – Dino’s Bar and Grill, 411 Gallatin Avenue, Nashville, TN

July 4th between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Limo Peruvian Eatery. 1008 Fatherland Street, Nashville, TN

July 4th between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Paul’s Corner, 824 Porter Road, Nashville, TN

Those who were in this area during these specific times are encouraged to watch for potential symptoms such as the presence of a rash, fever, cough and red, watery eyes. Those who are concerned about possible infection should contact their healthcare provider for further guidance.

The Measles-Mumps-Rubella vaccine, or MMR vaccine, is very effective at preventing the infection of measles. MPHD encourages those who are not vaccinated against measles to consult with their primary care provider and ask about getting vaccinated. The MMR vaccine is available by appointment at all MPHD preventive health clinics, Monday through Friday. Walk-ins are accepted as can be accommodated until 2:30 p.m. Appointments can be made at the following clinics:

East Nashville Public Health Center, 1015 East Trinity Lane, (615) 862-7916

Lentz Public Health Center, 2500 Charlotte Avenue, (615) 340-5607

Woodbine Public Health Center, 224 Oriel Avenue, (615) 862-7940

CDC numbers show that in 2025, 2,289 cases of measles were reported in the United States. Of those cases, 93% were not fully vaccinated. According to the CDC, two doses of MMR vaccine are about 97% effective at preventing measles; one dose is about 93% effective. For more information on measles, visit Nashville.gov/measles.