19-Year-Old Charged After Running From Detectives, Tossing Marijuana Onto Neighborhood Roofs

A 19-year-old is jailed today after he ran from Violent Crimes Division detectives overnight and was seen tossing large bags of marijuana onto neighborhood roofs. Detectives spotted a Mercedes sedan speeding in the Brick Church Pike area at 11 p.m. Wednesday night and initiated a traffic stop.

The Mercedes fled at more than 100 mph and was followed by MNPD Aviation until it stopped on Chesapeake Drive. Markeese Crowell then bailed from the car and ran through backyards to evade detectives.

During his dash through Chesapeake Circle, Aviation watched as Crowell threw two bags of marijuana onto the roofs of two homes. He was ultimately taken into custody on Rainwood Drive.

Detectives recovered the marijuana from both roofs as well as the keys to the Mercedes in Crowell’s pocket.

Crowell was charged with misdemeanor and felony evading arrest, aggravated reckless driving, marijuana possession, driving on a suspended license, and evidence tampering. He remains jailed on $43,000 bond.

