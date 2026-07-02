Alternating Use Update: Parks & Open Space to Explore Additional Shared Trails Education and Signage

Boulder County, Colo. - On Tuesday (June 30), Boulder County Parks & Open Space staff presented findings, options and a recommendation to the Boulder County Commissioners on work to explore alternating usage on select trails to potentially improve safety and enhance the experience for users.

The commissioners gave direction to staff to work with trail users and the wider community to improve understanding of the rules and etiquette of trails shared by hikers, runners, cyclists, and horses.

A pilot, which would have designated trails for different uses on different days, will not move forward following direction from the commissioners in the June 30 Work Session.

“Thank you to everyone who took the time to share their trail experiences us with us,” said Parks & Open Space Director Jason Seuc. “We have really increased our existing understanding of how people use trails and why they might not use trails. We hope people will continue to share their thoughts and experiences with us as we explore additional signage, education, and other ways to get people enjoying the county’s trails safely.”

Comments and suggestions can be emailed to posinfo@bouldercounty.gov or submitted using the comment form.

Come Learn About Shared Trails at Our Upcoming Share the Trail Events

Saturday, July 11, 10 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. at Caribou Ranch

Sunday, August 2, 9 a.m.-noon at Betasso Preserve

Registration is not required. Visit the trailhead anytime during the event to meet the Parks & Open Space education team and volunteers and learn more about sharing the trail.

Boulder County wants to ensure that everyone has equal access to our programs, activities, and services. To request an Americans with Disability Act (ADA) accommodation, please email ada@bouldercounty.gov, or call 303-441-1386. If you need help in another language, please email salameel@bouldercounty.gov or call 720-564-2874.