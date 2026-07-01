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Bayside YMCA Pool Will Provide Free Access July 2nd and July 3rd

Due to the upcoming extreme heat warning, the Bayside Family YMCA will provide free access to the outdoor pool for Barrington residents on Thursday, July 2nd and Friday, July 3rd. Entry will be subject to pool capacity limits. For more info call the YMCA at 245-2444 or come to the facility at 70 West Street. The facility will be closed on Saturday, July 4th.

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Bayside YMCA Pool Will Provide Free Access July 2nd and July 3rd

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