Steele protects southeast Michigan from gas shortages

State Rep. Donni Steele today celebrated the adoption of a resolution extending Michigan’s current state of energy emergency through Sept. 15 after championing the effort and urging swift legislative action before the declaration expired. The resolution helps prevent higher gas prices and fuel shortages across southeast Michigan during the busy summer travel period.

The emergency declaration, issued by the governor on April 2, temporarily suspended state vapor pressure requirements in Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties to align with a federal fuel waiver issued by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The action expanded the pool of gasoline available for distribution and sale in Michigan, helping ease fuel supply constraints and reduce upward pressure on prices.

“Good government means solving problems before they become crises,” said Steele, R-Orion Township. “By extending this emergency, we’ve helped avoid unnecessary fuel shortages and higher gas prices while giving residents and businesses the certainty they need during one of the busiest travel times of the year.”

Under state law, the governor’s declaration would have expired after 90 days unless extended by the Legislature. The approved resolution continues the emergency through Sept. 15, when the seasonal fuel restrictions are no longer in effect.