PPH notes MOCA role in code enforcement

In an article about efforts to address the decline in code enforcement officers in Maine, the Portland Press Herald spoke to Samantha Horn, Director of the Maine Office of Community Affairs, about the agency's role in overseeing code enforcement through the Division of Building Codes and Standards.

“Code enforcement is where the rubber meets the road on many of the important policies and regulations that are really important to our state and how our state is going to move forward,” Horn said.

Horn also noted that $1 million from the Mills administration will be used to complement a three-year pilot program to regionalize code enforcement officers through a $2 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“(The state will) try out as many different configurations as we can to understand what models work well in what circumstances,” she said.

Read the full article on the Portland Press Herald website.