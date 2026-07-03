Public Notice of Federal Consistency Review CMP Bolt Hill Substation

Please take notice that Central Maine Power Company proposes to construct a new substation and switchyard occupying approximately 9 acres located on Bolt Hill Road in Eliot, Maine. In addition to constructing the new substation and switchyard, the project includes the installation of new and realignment of existing transmission lines, as well as removing the existing Bolt Hill Substation (located on Bolt Hill Road) and the existing Eliot Substation (located on Beech Road). The project will include approximately 65,946 square feet of indirect wetland impacts associated with vegetation clearing and approximately 34,724 square feet of direct wetland impacts associated with grubbing and grading. This action is subject to review for consistency with the enforceable policies of Maine Coastal Program under 15 CFR 930, subpart D.

Download more information about the project (PDF). Public comments will be accepted through July 23, 2026, and can be sent to CZM_FederalConsistency@maine.gov.