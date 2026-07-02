Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,217 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,375 in the last 365 days.

Maine media report on housing data collected by HOP

The Maine Morningstar, Portland Press Herald, Maine Biz, and Spectrum News reported on the first ever statewide survey of housing production across Maine, with data collected by the Housing Opportunity Program at the Maine Office of Community Affairs and the Greater Portland Council of Governments. 

According to the data, which is available on the State of Maine Housing Data Portal, the state is on track to slightly exceed its annual goal of building new units. Close to 7,500 new housing units were granted construction permits in Maine in 2025, exceeding the state’s housing production goal by 9%.

The data will be collected on a yearly basis to track Maine’s progress towards its housing goals and measure the impact of the State’s efforts to increase housing production

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Maine media report on housing data collected by HOP

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.