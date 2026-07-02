Maine media report on housing data collected by HOP

The Maine Morningstar, Portland Press Herald, Maine Biz, and Spectrum News reported on the first ever statewide survey of housing production across Maine, with data collected by the Housing Opportunity Program at the Maine Office of Community Affairs and the Greater Portland Council of Governments.

According to the data, which is available on the State of Maine Housing Data Portal, the state is on track to slightly exceed its annual goal of building new units. Close to 7,500 new housing units were granted construction permits in Maine in 2025, exceeding the state’s housing production goal by 9%.

The data will be collected on a yearly basis to track Maine’s progress towards its housing goals and measure the impact of the State’s efforts to increase housing production