July is Park & Recreation Month  

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (July 1, 2026) – Get Up, Get Out and Get Active in July with Charlotte County Community Services. July is nationally recognized as Park and Recreation Month. This year’s theme, The Power of Parks and Recreation celebrates how parks and recreation brings us together through the power of play, nature, belonging and the people in our communities. Park and Recreation Month is an initiative of the National Recreation and Park Association.

To celebrate, Charlotte County Community Services launched their annual activity calendar that highlights a park or recreation activity each day in July. On Saturday, July 18, 2026, Charlotte County will offer free pool admission at Centennial Park pool and South County Regional Park pool.

To download the activity calendar visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/recprograms or visit any Charlotte County Recreation Center to pick up a printed copy.

For information, contact Joele Kirkpatrick at Joele.Kirkpatrick@CharlotteCountyFL.gov or 941-613-3230.



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