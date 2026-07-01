Elections: Voter Registration Mailings Causing Voter Confusion

Did you receive a voter registration application in the mail?

A recent mailing from a group attempting to register voters in North Carolina has caused confusion for many voters. Click on the attached link to see the NC State Board of Election's Press Release concerning the mailing.

Bulk Voter Registration Mailings Cause Voter Confusion, Additional Work for Counties

Please contact the Iredell County Board of Elections at 704-878-3140 if you have questions about your voter registration.











