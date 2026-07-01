Commission Adopts Rules

The Texas Commission of Licensing and Regulation adopted the repeal of an existing rule at 16 Texas Administrative Code (TAC), Chapter 97, Subchapter A, §97.1, new rules at Subchapter A, §97.1; Subchapter B, §97.32; Subchapter C, §97.44 and §97.45; and Subchapter D, §97.61, and amendments to existing rules at Subchapter A, §97.2 and §97.3; Subchapter B, §97.29 and §97.30; Subchapter C, §§97.40, 97.42, and 97.43; Subchapter D, §97.58 and §97.59; and Subchapter E, §97.71, regarding the Motor Fuel Metering and Quality program.

The adopted rules implement SB 246 and HB 4690 which amend state law regarding motor fuel quality and testing standards, stop-sale orders, and skimmer reporting requirements for service technicians.

The adoption justification was published in the June 26, 2026, issue of the Texas Register (51 TexReg 4184). The updated rule chapter will be available in the Texas Administrative Code upon its effective date of July 1, 2026.