Shytina Drummond Named Next Worcester County Jail Warden

Worcester County, MD (June 30, 2026) — The Worcester County Commissioners appointed Shytina Drummond to serve as the next warden of the Worcester County Jail (WCJ). Drummond, who currently serves as the assistant warden, will succeed Warden Tim Mulligan, who will be retiring in November.

"Drummond has demonstrated exceptional leadership, professionalism, and dedication throughout her career," Commissioner President Ted Elder said. "We are confident the jail, its employees, and the citizens will be well served under her leadership."

Drummond joined the WCJ as assistant warden in October 2020 after serving 15 years with the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services at the Eastern Correctional Institution, where she advanced through the ranks from correctional officer to major. With over 21 years of dedicated service in corrections, Drummond brings a wealth of experience, operational knowledge, and a proven track record of leadership to this vital position.

Throughout her career, Drummond has earned numerous professional certifications and leadership appointments. She currently serves on the Local Government Justice Reinvestment Commission for the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention and Policy and in several leadership roles with the Maryland Correctional Administrators Association. During her tenure, Drummond received a Preservation of Life Award and Circle Merit Award. Additionally, earlier this year, she received the MCAA President's Award in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the corrections profession. She has a passion for the correctional profession and proudly assists with academy instruction for the correctional academy at Wor-Wic Community College.

"I am honored to take on the role of warden, and I sincerely appreciate the confidence the commissioners have placed in me," Drummond said. "I am privileged to serve alongside the dedicated staff of the Worcester County Jail and will continue supporting them as they serve our community with the utmost integrity. Together, we will continue with our mission of providing a safe, secure, and professional correctional facility, recognizing the importance of both public safety and the potential for positive change.”

Drummond earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. She is currently pursuing a Master of Science degree in Administration of Justice with a concentration in Leadership and Administration at Wilmington University. Drummond is a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, enjoys volunteering in community initiatives, and believes that her mission in life is to help and serve others.

Mulligan will continue serving as warden until his retirement in November to help ensure a seamless leadership transition.