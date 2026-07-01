Heat Advisory Remains in Effect for Cape Cod Through the Holiday Weekend

Published on: July 1, 2026

Barnstable County Emergency Management continues to monitor hot and humid weather expected across Cape Cod through the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), Barnstable County remains under a Heat Advisory through Saturday, July 4. While much of inland Massachusetts is under an Extreme Heat Warning, Cape Cod is expected to experience somewhat lower temperatures due to the influence of surrounding waters. Even so, hot and humid conditions can still increase the risk of heat-related illness, particularly for older adults, young children, people with chronic medical conditions, outdoor workers, and anyone without access to air conditioning. The warmest conditions are expected Thursday and Friday.

An Air Quality Alert is also in effect for Barnstable County through 11 p.m. Wednesday, meaning poor air quality may compound the effects of heat, especially for people with asthma, heart disease, or other respiratory conditions.

MEMA also advises that the hot and humid weather pattern may be accompanied by periods of thunderstorms during the week. Residents planning outdoor activities should continue monitoring the latest forecasts from the National Weather Service, particularly ahead of Fourth of July events.

Heat Safety Tips

Barnstable County Emergency Management encourages residents and visitors to:

Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you don’t feel thirsty.

Spend time in air-conditioned buildings whenever possible.

Limit strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day.

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing and take frequent breaks if working outdoors.

Check on older adults, neighbors, and anyone who may need assistance.

Never leave children or pets in parked vehicles.

Ensure pets have access to shade and fresh water.

Barnstable County Emergency Management continues coordinating with Barnstable County Regional Emergency Planning Committee, municipal emergency management partners across Cape Cod. Cooling center locations and hours are updated on the County website as communities provide information.

View cooling center locations, heat safety information, and preparedness resources: Cooling Centers Open – Barnstable County



This update incorporates information from the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and the National Weather Service. Barnstable County Emergency Management will continue monitoring conditions and provide updates as needed.