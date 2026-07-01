Art Grant Applications Now Open

​Alachua County artists, artist collaborators and not-for-profit organizations are invited to apply for a fiscal year 2027 (FY27) art grant.

The maximum grant award is $3,000 for individual artists, artist collaborators, and not-for-profit organizations, and $5,000 for the incorporated cities of Alachua, Archer, Hawthorne, High Springs, LaCrosse, Micanopy, Newberry and Waldo. Awards can be used for visual art and music supplies, advertising, studio time, printing, equipment, and other project-related expenses. Interested artists and cities can apply for an art grant online.

Applications are due by midnight on July 31, 2026.

The Arts Council of Alachua County will review applications at its September meeting and recommend funding to the County Commission. Funding will be available from Oct. 1, 2026, through Sept. 30, 2027, with all required reports and reimbursements due by Sept. 30, 2027.

“Thanks to support from Visit Gainesville, Alachua County, and State of the Arts license plate sales, our art grant can now award up to $14,000 this cycle,” said Arts Council Chair David Ruiz. “These grants showcase how Alachua County uses the arts to tell its story, strengthen community connections, and address local challenges — demonstrating the profound impact of art and design on cultural vitality, wellbeing, and economic growth.”

The impetus for the art grant came in May of 2020, when, in adopting the Alachua County Public Arts Ordinance, the Alachua County Commission declared that "Art shall be an integral part of Alachua County" and also declared that “the mission of the county public art program is to enhance the quality of the visual environment in Alachua County, thereby adding to the quality of life and the level of citizen awareness of the importance of aesthetic experiences in their everyday lives."

For more information, contact Alachua County Senior Staff Assistant Kimberly McKinney at 352-548-3766 or kmckinney@alachuacounty.gov​.

