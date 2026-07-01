Public invited to final Rathdrum Prairie Area Transportation Study open house

The Idaho Transportation Department invites the public to the final open house of this planning phase for the Rathdrum Prairie Area Transportation Study, which will help shape the future of roads and highways across the Rathdrum Prairie. This is the last major opportunity for community members to share input before the study moves into the next phase of environmental review.

At the event, community members can review the latest Rathdrum Prairie Area Transportation Study information and the final four transportation alternatives and their combinations. Project staff will be on site to provide explanations, answer questions and discuss solutions to transportation challenges. Feedback from this meeting will help guide further environmental review and development.

Meeting details

July 8, 2026

4:30 – 7 p.m.

Kootenai County Fairgrounds – Building 3

4056 North Government Way

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, 83815

The Rathdrum Prairie Area Transportation Study began in 2022 with more than 50 ideas for improving travel across the prairie. Through earlier rounds of public input and technical review, those concepts have narrowed to four final alternatives and their combinations for consideration. These alternatives include combinations and modifications of earlier concepts, preserving the most effective elements while removing portions that did not meet screening criteria or transportation needs. These remaining alternatives represent the strongest options identified through the full study process to improve safety, reduce congestion and keep traffic moving as the region grows.

Attendees can drop in anytime during the open house and staff will be available to answer questions and gather feedback. The event is open to everyone and families are welcome.

Those who cannot attend in person can review the project information online from July 8 through July 22, 2026, at https://itd.idaho.gov/project/rathdrum-prairie-pel-study/.