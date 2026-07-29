Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,976 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 482,599 in the last 365 days.

Nighttime closure on westbound I-84 will take place Thursday between Ten Mile and Garrity

ITD continues work on SH-16 and I-84 interchange.

The Idaho Transportation Department will close Interstate 84 between Ten Mile (Exit 42) and Garrity (Exit 38) interchanges Thursday, July 30 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. This closure will allow crews to place concrete for the bridge decks on the flyover ramps.

Traffic will be detoured to Franklin Road. View detour map.

Ongoing nighttime lane restrictions on both eastbound and westbound I-84 will continue through the summer as crews continue construction of the State Highway 16 and I-84 Interchange, which will open in 2027. SH-16 will improve regional mobility, provide access to I-84 in the rapidly growing central Treasure Valley, and improve commutes for thousands of motorists.

Text HIGHWAY16 to 1-866-483-8422. For maps and details about the project, visit itd.idaho.gov/project/sh16construction.

Drivers are encouraged to plan extra time when traveling through the area at night and check 511.idaho.gov or the 511 mobile app for the latest updates on restrictions and delays.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Nighttime closure on westbound I-84 will take place Thursday between Ten Mile and Garrity

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.