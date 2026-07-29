Nighttime closure on westbound I-84 will take place Thursday between Ten Mile and Garrity

The Idaho Transportation Department will close Interstate 84 between Ten Mile (Exit 42) and Garrity (Exit 38) interchanges Thursday, July 30 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. This closure will allow crews to place concrete for the bridge decks on the flyover ramps.

Traffic will be detoured to Franklin Road. View detour map.

Ongoing nighttime lane restrictions on both eastbound and westbound I-84 will continue through the summer as crews continue construction of the State Highway 16 and I-84 Interchange, which will open in 2027. SH-16 will improve regional mobility, provide access to I-84 in the rapidly growing central Treasure Valley, and improve commutes for thousands of motorists.

Text HIGHWAY16 to 1-866-483-8422. For maps and details about the project, visit itd.idaho.gov/project/sh16construction.

Drivers are encouraged to plan extra time when traveling through the area at night and check 511.idaho.gov or the 511 mobile app for the latest updates on restrictions and delays.