ITD seeks comments on planned road, bridge and safety projects

The Idaho Transportation Department has modified projects in its seven-year investment program following recent changes in transportation funding levels. Public feedback on those changes, as well as other planned projects, are being sought now through July 31 as part of an annual comment period.

Changes are reflected in the Idaho Transportation Investment Program (ITIP). In mid-June, the Idaho Transportation Board reviewed staff recommendations to reprioritize projects and balance the budget as part of updating the ITIP.

The current program includes $200 million dedicated to pavements and $100 million dedicated to bridges each year. Projects that are funded focus on protecting and maintaining the useability of the current transportation network.

“ITD is investing with purpose by first funding projects necessary for preserving existing roads and investments before adding more miles to the system,” Chairman Bill Moad said. “However, for the next year staff are continuing studies and project development for expansion to the greatest extent possible to be prepared for the potential restoration of revenue in coming years.”

Visit itd.idaho.gov/funding to view an interactive map to learn about projects and submit a comment through the portal.

Comments can be emailed to itipcomments@itd.idaho.gov, recorded at 208-334-8063 or mailed to Brianna Fernandez at P.O. Box 7129, Boise, ID 83707.

Paper copies of the program will be available at regional offices and provided upon request by contacting the Idaho Transportation Department at 208-334-8284.

All comments received will be presented to the Idaho Transportation Board, which will look to approve the ITIP in September.

Public input is crucial in ensuring that planned projects include the prioritized needs of Idaho’s communities.