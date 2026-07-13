Traffic updates for US-12 and SH-11 following wildfire activity 

As firefighters respond to active wildfires in North-Central Idaho, ITD is adjusting traffic operations to support emergency response efforts and maintain public safety.

U.S. Highway 12 near Lenore reopened Saturday evening following temporary closures caused by the Mile Marker 25 Fire.

Nearby, State Highway 11 south of Greer has reopened with one-lane alternating traffic and a pilot car between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. while firefighters continue responding to the Greer Fire. All lanes will be open overnight and returning to the one-lane alternating traffic tomorrow.

These traffic controls are in place to provide safe access through the area while protecting firefighters and the traveling public during ongoing fire operations.

Drivers are urged to slow down, watch for emergency personnel and equipment, and follow directions from flaggers and pilot car operators. Travel conditions may change as fire activity evolves, and updates will be provided as additional information becomes available.