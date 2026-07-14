SH-11 near Greer to reopen tonight following Greer Fire traffic restrictions

State Highway 11 will fully reopen to traffic at 9 p.m. tonight following firefighting operations related to the Greer Fire.

Traffic control and pilot car operations will end, and both lanes of travel will be open.

The Idaho Transportation Department thanks drivers for their patience while traffic restrictions were in place to protect firefighters, emergency personnel and the traveling public during active fire operations.

Although the highway has reopened, drivers should continue to use caution in the area and watch for emergency personnel and equipment that may still be working near the roadway.

Travelers are encouraged to check Idaho 511 or the 511 mobile app for the latest road conditions and travel information.