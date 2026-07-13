Y Intersection in Payette closed beginning July 20

The Idaho Transportation Department will close the Y intersection on U.S. Highway 95 in Payette beginning Monday, July 20. The closure will provide crews room to work safely and allow semi-trucks and other large vehicles enough space to turn through the work zone.

The closure is expected to last one week. Traffic will be detoured to Northeast 10th Avenue. View the detour map.

This work is part of the US-95, Fruitland to Payette project. Crews are resurfacing the highway, updating curbs and gutters, and replacing the road base where needed. Drivers should expect shifting traffic patterns and delays throughout summer. Construction is scheduled to be completed in fall 2026.

Drivers should slow down, watch for crews and use caution through the work zone. They are also encouraged to plan ahead, use alternate routes and check 511.idaho.gov or the 511 mobile app for the latest updates on traffic impacts. To sign up for email updates, view project maps and learn more about the US-95, Fruitland to Payette project, visit the project website, email info@95Payette.org or call 208-826-5895.