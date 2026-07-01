Governor McKee Issues Statewide Drought Watch

RHODE ISLAND, July 1 - Published on Wednesday, July 01, 2026

First drought watch issued since 2002

PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Daniel J. McKee has issued a statewide drought watch today, as recommended by the state’s Drought Steering Committee. This comes after a drought advisory last month. It is the first drought watch declared for the State since 2002.

A watch is the second of four progressive drought declarations: 1) advisory, 2) watch, 3) warning, and 4) emergency. The Committee determined that three scientific indices – precipitation, groundwater and stream flow levels – met the drought watch criteria across most of Rhode Island.

Prolonged precipitation deficits extending back to June 2025, record-breaking low and steadily worsening stream flows, and rapidly declining groundwater levels across the state, with increasing dry conditions heading into the months of highest water demand, all informed the Committee’s recommendation.

“While our water supply is designed to withstand some level of drought, Rhode Islanders should be aware of the current conditions,” said Governor McKee. “As we head into the summer, which is the highest-demand season for water use, we strongly encourage residents and businesses to implement conservation measures now.”

Meredith Brady, Chair of the Drought Steering Committee, called groundwater reservoir and streamflow patterns “historically low,” pointing out that these are levels typically seen in August, not June. “Rhode Island has received 13 inches less precipitation over the past 12 months than expected in an average year, which is having a profound impact on our groundwater aquifers,” she said.

Residents and businesses can voluntarily conserve water by:

Fixing any leaky faucets and pipes

Selecting appropriate washing machine and dishwasher load sizes to conserve water

Shortening your shower by a minute or two

Hand watering flower and vegetable gardens

For more ways to save water, see EPA’s 100+ Water-Saving Tips.

Statewide, conservation measures are strongly encouraged, but individual municipalities may have water restrictions in place. Residents are advised to check with their water supplier for further guidance.

Consistent with the State’s Drought Plan, “Water 2030,” a drought watch level remains in effect until the State has had six consecutive months of normal/near normal precipitation and two continuous months of normal groundwater levels. The Drought Steering Committee will reconvene in mid-July to re-evaluate Rhode Island’s water supply conditions.

A list of major water suppliers to Rhode Island can be found on the Water Resources Board website at http://www.wrb.ri.gov/data_watersuppliers.html.