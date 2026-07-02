McKee Administration Launches $5.2 Million Municipal Neighborhood Revitalization Program to Transform Blighted Properties into New Housing

RHODE ISLAND, July 2 - Published on Thursday, July 02, 2026

New bond-funded Housing 2030 initiative will help municipalities revitalize neighborhoods, eliminate blight, and create mixed-use developments with new affordable housing

PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Executive Office of Housing today announced the launch of the Housing 2030 Municipal Neighborhood Revitalization Program, making $5.2 million in voter-approved 2024 housing bond funding available to municipalities, municipal redevelopment agencies, and other municipal public bodies to acquire blighted properties and prepare them for redevelopment.

This new initiative is designed to help communities transform underutilized and blighted sites into vibrant mixed-use neighborhoods featuring new housing, commercial space, public amenities, and open space.

“Rhode Island’s housing momentum continues to build,” said Governor Dan McKee. “This program helps communities turn long-neglected, blighted properties into places where families can live, businesses can grow, and neighborhoods can thrive. By investing early in transformational redevelopment, we're improving quality of life while creating the housing and opportunities Rhode Islanders deserve.”

“The goal of this program is to catalyze significant transformational redevelopment efforts that breathe new life into blighted properties,” said Secretary of Housing Deborah Goddard. “Redeveloping large, underutilized sites often requires overcoming significant hurdles that can stall or deter efforts to revitalize them. This funding helps municipalities clear those hurdles, paving the way for new housing and mixed-use development that strengthens neighborhoods and expands housing opportunities.”

The Housing 2030 Municipal Neighborhood Revitalization Program will help communities transform blighted and underutilized properties into sites ready for redevelopment by funding the critical early work needed to move projects forward. Eligible activities include property acquisition, environmental cleanup, site preparation, and predevelopment planning, such as architectural and engineering studies.

For more information, visit: https://housing.ri.gov/programs/municipal-neighborhood-revitalization-program.