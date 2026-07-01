Governor McKee Ceremonially Signs Bill Removing Barriers for New Grocery Stores

RHODE ISLAND, July 1 - Published on Wednesday, July 01, 2026

This legislation will prevent food deserts, protect small businesses, and enhance access to healthy food in Rhode Island

WOONSOCKET, RI — Today, Governor Dan McKee was joined by Lt. Governor Sabina Matos; bill sponsors Representative Stephen Casey (D-Dist. 50, Woonsocket), Senator Melissa Murray (D-Dist. 24, Woonsocket, North Smithfield), and Senator Brian Thompson (D-Dist. 20, Woonsocket, Cumberland); Woonsocket Mayor Christopher Beauchamp; community nonprofit workers and local grocery store owners to ceremonially sign legislation (S2644/H8106) that protects communities, consumers, and local small businesses from anti-competitive practices used by major supermarket chains.

The legislation, introduced at the request of Lt. Governor Matos as the centerpiece of her Fair Price Grocery Agenda, prevents supermarket chains from binding real estate with restrictive covenants. Sometimes called “scorched earth” covenants, these agreements prohibit the sale of fresh food and other groceries on key pieces of real estate in communities from Woonsocket to Westerly for terms of up to 30 years. Rhode Island was the first state in the nation to propose legislation limiting restrictive covenants and is the second state to pass such a measure.

“For too long, restrictive covenants have blocked grocery stores from opening in communities that need them. This law changes that, helping prevent food deserts, strengthen local businesses, and expand access to fresh, healthy food,” said Governor Dan McKee. “I was proud to sign this bill into law, and I want to thank Lt. Governor Matos, Senator Murray, and Representative Casey for their leadership.”

“For too long, consumers have been getting squeezed by the nation’s biggest chains. Rhode Islanders have felt the pain at register as these companies use sheer size to bully small businesses and monopolize municipalities,” said Lieutenant Governor Matos. “Today is a victory for the power of the people over the influence of money and corporate greed. We are going to keep pushing to ensure that every community has access to fresh, affordable food and that every independent entrepreneur can succeed.”

Governor McKee’s action on this bill will help protect Rhode Islanders from inflation at the grocery store. Recent data from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta has shown that areas with less competition in the supermarket industry suffer from larger, faster, and more persistent jumps in inflation. Rhode Island has one of the most consolidated grocery markets in the nation and experienced a 12% jump in the number of food deserts from 2015 to 2019, according to the most recent data from the US Department of Agriculture.

“When a big supermarket closes and prevents any other fresh food retailer from opening on the property, it can leave the neighborhood without a grocery market for miles, deliberately creating a ‘food desert.’ For the many people struggling to get by, especially those without adequate transportation, that means more of their food is coming from convenience stores and fast-food restaurants. It’s going to be less healthy and more expensive. Grocery stores are a vital public health need. Our state should not allow anyone to impose such a restriction on any property,” said Senator Murray, chairwoman of the Senate Health and Human Services Committee.

“Major grocery store chains use these restrictive covenants when they relocate to prevent competition from springing up in their old location or neighborhood. This has happened twice in Woonsocket, leaving us with a single grocery store for the entire city,” said Representative Casey. “While this practice might be good for the bottom line of these multimillion-dollar companies, it leaves many residents — especially those with limited mobility or access to reliable transportation — without convenient access to the essential neighborhood resource that is a grocery store. Ending this practice will be a great benefit to Woonsocket and all the communities across Rhode Island that are suffering from the same situation.”

“This bill helps protect cities like Woonsocket from large corporations that put profits over people. Greater grocery store choice benefits our residents and our city. By eliminating restrictive covenants when stores relocate, we can allow competition to thrive,” said Mayor Christopher Beauchamp.