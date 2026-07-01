INTERSTATE 25 3-DAY CLOSURE UPCOMING FOR HEREFORD LANE BRIDGE REMOVAL

CASPER – A portion of Interstate 25 in Casper will close for 3 days to allow for the removal of the Hereford Lane bridge over the interstate. The closure will be in effect from 5 a.m., Tuesday, July 7 through 11 p.m., Thursday, July 11, between Curtis Street/Wyoming Boulevard (exit 185) and Bryan Stock Trail/Beverly Street (exit 186).

Traffic during this closure will de detoured. For those heading northbound, the detour will be at the Curtis Street/Wyoming Boulevard interchange. From there, onto Yellowstone Highway to F Street. Traffic will use the F Street on-ramp after crossing Bryan Stock Trail to merge onto northbound I-25.

For southbound traffic, the detour will begin at the Beverly Street/Bryan Stock Trail off-ramp to Beverly Street then south to Yellowstone Highway. From Yellowstone, traffic will merge onto the interstate from the Yellowstone Highway on-ramp. Speed limits will remain as currently posted.

Expect congestion and delays if you travel Beverly Street/Bryan Stock Trail south of A Street, along E and F streets, and along McKinley Street from F Street to E Street. Motorists may also encounter congestion along Yellowstone Highway east of the Lennox Street area.

Flaggers will be present at the intersection of Bryan Stock Trail and F Street to help with traffic flow. A flagger will also be present at the McKinley and E street intersection to help ensure no over-height vehicles use the railroad underpass which has a maximum height of 11 feet.

The Hereford Lane bridge is being demolished as part of the ongoing reconstruction project along I-25 between Walsh Drive and Center Street. The bridge will not be replaced.