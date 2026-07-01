Celebrating Social Wellness in July

This July, we're taking time once again to highlight the many ways you can make the most of your summer, with a focus on outdoor health, fitness, and social well-being. Self-care looks different for everyone, whether that means staying active, picking up a new skill, expanding your knowledge, or simply enjoying live music with friends. Having meaningful experiences to look forward to can make a real difference in supporting both personal well-being and broader life goals.

Listed below are the many options available to you throughout the month:

Eastie Week is a two-week celebration of the East Boston community through culture, music and art. Events include free kayaking with the NOAH Community Kayak Program, the ZUMIX Summer Concert Series at Piers Park, a Boston Lyric Opera street concert, neighborhood potlucks, community runs, farm volunteering, and more.

Shakespeare on the Common is offering regular performances completely free at 8pm on the common from July 22 to August 9 th . They celebrate 30 years of regular live outdoor theatre, click to find out more.

The Sail Boston Event will be happening July 11-July 16. Enjoy demonstrations, boat tours, and more right on the water, click the link to find out more.

Boston Central.com, MeetBoston , and the Boston Discovery Guide all continue to maintain continuously updated lists of local free and paid activities in the surrounding area.

This list of free and paid summer concerts features even more paid and free musical events to explore.

From all of us here at the EAP, we hope you have a wonderful month.