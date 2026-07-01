Celebrating Social Wellness in July
Celebrating community, connection, and wellness in summertime Boston.
This July, we're taking time once again to highlight the many ways you can make the most of your summer, with a focus on outdoor health, fitness, and social well-being. Self-care looks different for everyone, whether that means staying active, picking up a new skill, expanding your knowledge, or simply enjoying live music with friends. Having meaningful experiences to look forward to can make a real difference in supporting both personal well-being and broader life goals.
Listed below are the many options available to you throughout the month:
- Boston Parks and Recreation has released their summer guide, packed with free community activities including sports, arts and crafts, and fitness. A highlight is the Fitness Series, a free exercise program open to everyone, with both virtual and in-person options running through the end of August.
- The Boston Public Library maintains a regularly updated events calendar featuring educational and community programming for all ages across the city, as well as a health and wellness page with resources on nutrition, self-care, and related events.
- The Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy offers a calendar of free fitness and community events taking place along the Greenway throughout the summer.
- Boston Harborfest From July 2nd to July 4th, the Harborfest runs as one of the largest Independence Day celebrations in the country. It will include historical reenactments, live music, art markets, and of course fireworks to downtown Boston. The Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular also continues its yearly run on the Charles River Esplanade on the final day.
- Eastie Week is a two-week celebration of the East Boston community through culture, music and art. Events include free kayaking with the NOAH Community Kayak Program, the ZUMIX Summer Concert Series at Piers Park, a Boston Lyric Opera street concert, neighborhood potlucks, community runs, farm volunteering, and more.
- Shakespeare on the Common is offering regular performances completely free at 8pm on the common from July 22 to August 9th. They celebrate 30 years of regular live outdoor theatre, click to find out more.
- The Sail Boston Event will be happening July 11-July 16. Enjoy demonstrations, boat tours, and more right on the water, click the link to find out more.
- Boston Central.com, MeetBoston, and the Boston Discovery Guide all continue to maintain continuously updated lists of local free and paid activities in the surrounding area.
- This list of free and paid summer concerts features even more paid and free musical events to explore.
From all of us here at the EAP, we hope you have a wonderful month.
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