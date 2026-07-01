Driver Arrested in Connection with Fatal Hancock County Crash

33-year-old Dion Campbell of Elkhart, Indiana was arrested Monday night on multiple charges stemming from a fatal motor vehicle crash on June 25, 2026, in TWP 22. He was transported to the Hancock County Jail, where he remains without bail pending his initial court appearance on Wednesday, July 1, 2026. Campbell faces the following charges: Title 17-A: §554. Endangering the welfare of a child (Class D) Title 29-A: §2413. Agg driving to endanger (Class C) Title 29-A: §2411 Criminal OUI (Class B) Title 17-A: §203 Manslaughter (Class A)

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