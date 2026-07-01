NAHJ Opens Nominations for its 2026 Excelencia Awards

NAHJ is now accepting nominations for its third annual Excelencia Awards Gala, taking place November 17, 2026 at 583 Park Avenue in New York City.

The Excelencia Awards celebrate the individuals and organizations whose leadership is helping shape a stronger, more inclusive future for our profession.” — Yaneth Guillén-Díaz, NAHJ Executive Director

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) today announced that nominations are now open for the 2026 Excelencia Awards Gala, taking place on November 17, 2026, at 583 Park Avenue in New York City.The Excelencia Awards recognize outstanding journalists, educators, communications professionals, corporations, and organizations whose leadership is strengthening journalism, expanding Latino representation, and creating opportunities for the next generation of media professionals.As NAHJ's premier fundraising event, the annual gala celebrates press freedom, journalistic excellence and the power of diverse voices in America's newsrooms. Proceeds from the event support NAHJ's scholarships, internships, mentorship programs, leadership development initiatives, and hands-on training opportunities that help prepare the next generation of Latino journalists.When newsrooms reflect the communities they serve, journalism becomes stronger, more accurate and more representative of the diverse voices that shape our nation."Behind every nomination is someone who has helped strengthen journalism, elevate underrepresented voices or create opportunities for others," said Yaneth Guillén-Díaz, Executive Director of NAHJ. "The Excelencia Awards celebrate the individuals and organizations whose leadership is helping shape a stronger, more inclusive future for our profession. We encourage our community to recognize those whose work is making a lasting impact on journalism and the communities we serve."Past honorees include some of the most respected journalists.In 2025, the Ñ Legacy Award went to Jim Acosta, the National Latina Journalist of the Year award was presented to Mireya Villarreal, Charo Henríquez received the Spirit of NAHJ Award, Brunella Tipismana was named National Student Journalist of the Year and JPMorganChase received the Corporate Impact Award.In 2024, Sylvia Rosabal received the Ñ Legacy Award, Cecilia Vega was named National Latina Journalist of the Year, Isabella Ramirez was named National Student Journalist of the Year and NBCUniversal News Group received the Corporate Impact Award.Nominations now are open for the following 2026 award categories:National Journalist of the Year: Honors a journalist whose work embodies the highest standards of integrity and storytelling, particularly in giving voice to Latino communities.National Student of the Year: Celebrates a high school or college student who shows remarkable talent, leadership and commitment to journalism through academics, campus media or other journalistic work.Ñ Legacy Award: Honors an individual with more than 10 years of experience who has been a trailblazer for the Hispanic community through journalism.Excellence in PR & Communications: Recognizes a communications professional whose work has elevated coverage and engagement around Latino communities and issues.Spirit of NAHJ Award: Honors an active NAHJ member who has provided exceptional service through committee work and contributions to the organization's growth.National Academic of the Year: Recognizes an educator who demonstrates excellence in journalism teaching and mentorship while advancing understanding of Latino communities and issues.Corporate Impact Award: Celebrates a corporation or organization whose support for journalism fosters innovation, newsroom sustainability and opportunities for the next generation.The deadline for nominations is Wednesday, August 12, 2026, 11:59 p.m. ET.For tickets and sponsorship inquiries, visit nahj.org/excelencia.

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