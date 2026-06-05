NAHJ Launches National Cultural Competence Training Program for Newsrooms

NAHJ's new Cultural Competence Training Program gives newsrooms practical tools to improve accuracy, sourcing and coverage of diverse communities.

The need for culturally competent reporting has never been greater. These trainings help journalists better understand the communities they cover and strengthen trust with audiences.” — Yaneth Guillén-Díaz, Executive Director, NAHJ

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) today announced the launch of its Cultural Competence Training Program, a new national initiative designed to help news organizations strengthen the quality, accuracy, fairness and inclusivity of their reporting to build public trust and community-centered journalism.The United States is home to more than 68 million Latinos, representing approximately 20 percent of the nation's population and making them the country's fastest-growing demographic group. Yet Latino communities continue to be underrepresented, misunderstood or covered without sufficient cultural context in many news stories.Based on the NAHJ Cultural Competence Handbook, the program provides customized half-day and full-day workshops for journalists, editors, producers and newsroom leaders. The training offers practical tools to improve sourcing, strengthen cultural understanding, navigate complex editorial decisions and build stronger relationships with diverse communities.As public trust in media is under increasing pressure, NAHJ believes culturally competent reporting is essential to produce journalism that is accurate, relevant and reflective of the communities news organizations serve."The need for culturally competent reporting has never been greater," said Yaneth Guillen-Diaz, Executive Director of NAHJ. "These trainings are designed to help journalists better understand the communities they cover, improve the quality of their reporting and strengthen trust with audiences."Unlike traditional workplace diversity programs, the training is led by veteran journalists and newsroom leaders who understand the realities of reporting, deadlines, editorial standards and audience expectations. Each workshop is tailored to the specific needs of the participating newsroom and includes practical exercises, case studies and real-world reporting scenarios.Training topics include sourcing, migration coverage, health reporting, crime coverage, terminology, identity and strategies to avoid stereotypes and harmful framing.NAHJ invities news organizations, foundations, journalism groups and community partners to support the initiative and help expand access to training opportunities for local and under-resourced newsrooms."Strong journalism begins with understanding the people and communities we serve," Guillen-Diaz said. "This initiative is about helping newsrooms tell more accurate, complete, and trusted stories."To learn more about the NAHJ Cultural Competence Training Program , visit:To request a training session, visit ABOUT NAHJThe National Association of Hispanic Journalists is dedicated to the advancement of Hispanic journalists and the fair and accurate coverage of Latino communities. Through professional development, advocacy, training, and leadership programs, NAHJ works to strengthen journalism and increase Latino representation in newsrooms nationwide.

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