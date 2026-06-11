NAHJ Announces MŌRIAH as Co-Chair of the 2026 Excelencia Awards

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The Mexican-American recording artist, actress and producer will Co-Chair the third annual NAHJ Excelencia Awards on November 17 at 583 Park Avenue in New York.

NAHJ is investing in the journalists who are committed to shining a light on our community with honesty and care. I am proud to stand behind that mission and help open doors for like-minded creatives.” — MŌRIAH

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Association of Hispanic Journalists is proud to announce that MŌRIAH, the acclaimed Mexican-American recording artist, actress and producer, will serve as Co-Chair of the third-annual NAHJ Excelencia Awards. The black-tie gala will take place November 17, 2026 at 583 Park Avenue in New York City. The Excelencia Awards is NAHJ's premier fundraising event, supporting scholarships, internships, mentorship opportunities and leadership development programs that help create pathways for the next generation of Latino journalists.MŌRIAH brings a lifelong commitment to storytelling that bridges cultures, uplifts underrepresented voices and celebrates the richness of the Latino experience.“Journalism and music are both about exploring people and their stories,” said MŌRIAH. “NAHJ is investing in the journalists who are committed to shining a light on our culture and community with honesty and care. I am proud to stand behind that mission and help open doors for like-minded creatives.”In addition to serving as Co-Chair, MŌRIAH will sponsor a scholarship through the Excelencia Awards. More details will be announced in the coming weeks.A second-generation Mexican-American with deep roots in Southern California and in El Paso, Texas, MŌRIAH has built a career on bridging cultures through music and film. In 2025, she made her Grand Ole Opry debut and was named a CMT Next Women of Country.She currently appears as Bathsheba in the television series "The Chosen" and carries the female lead in the newly released thriller "MIMICS.” Her work is rooted in a single belief: "The bridge between cultures isn't as long as people think. I'm just here to celebrate and underscore a connection that already exists."“MŌRIAH embodies everything the Excelencia Awards stand for,” said Yaneth Guillén-Díaz, NAHJ Executive Director. “She has spent her career telling stories that bring people together across cultures and communities. Having her lead this evening means we are not just celebrating journalism, we are celebrating the power of authentic voices to change how people see each other and the world around them.”The Excelencia Awards are more than a gala.They celebrate press freedom and the commitment to diverse newsrooms producing better journalism. At a time when local newsrooms are shrinking and trust in media faces significant challenges, the Excelencia Awards serves as a reminder that investing in diverse journalists is essential to the future of a strong and representative press.During the gala, NAHJ honors the individuals, corporations and organizations investing in the future of journalism while raising funds for the scholarships, internships, mentorship programs and hands-on training that give the next generation of journalists the tools they need.When newsrooms reflect the communities they serve, stories are told that would otherwise be missed and voices otherwise unheard.That is why the Excelencia Awards matter not just to the Latino journalism community, but to all who believe in the power of a free and representative media.NAHJ's long-term vision is to build an endowment to sustain its programs for generations.More Excelencia Co-Chairs will be announced in the coming weeks.The Excelencia Awards also are made possible by the dedication of an exceptional planning committee: Alina Falcon, Antonio Mora, Claudio Cabrera, Denisse Oller, Ivette Rodriguez, Jose Cancela, Carlos Manuel Rodríguez, Dunia Elvir, Jaime Cardenas, Jackie Padilla, Julio-Cesar Chavez and Nancy Preyor-Johnson.Join us November 17, 2026 at 583 Park Avenue in New York City for an evening that celebrates excellence, opens doors and invests in the future of journalism. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available now at https://nahj.org/excelencia/sponsors/ or by contacting us here.MŌRIAH Press Contact:Jackie Martínez MarushkaDirect: 615-417-6500Marushka MediaThe PR PlaybookABOUT NAHJThe National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) is the largest organization of Latino journalists in the United States and is dedicated to the recognition and professional advancement of Hispanics in the news industry. Established in April 1984, NAHJ created a national voice and unified vision for all Hispanic journalists. The mission of NAHJ is to increase the number of Latinos in newsrooms and to work toward fair and accurate representation of Latinos in news media. NAHJ has more than 3,500 members, including working journalists, journalism students, other media-related professionals, and journalism educators. For more information, please visit NAHJ.org or follow us on Instagram @officialnahj.

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