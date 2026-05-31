NAHJ Concerned Over Loss of Latino Journalists at CBS News

NAHJ calls on CBS News to reaffirm its commitment to diversity following the departure of Cecilia Vega and other Latino journalists.

At a time when Latinos make up nearly 20% of the U.S. population, news organizations must invest in diverse voices, not push out journalists who bring cultural understanding and critical perspective.” — National Association of Hispanic Journalists

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Association of Hispanic Journalists is deeply concerned by the continuing loss of Latino journalists across CBS-owned news operations, including the firing of 60 Minutes correspondent Cecilia Vega CBS News on Thursday announced the departures of Vega along with longtime 60 Minutes correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi, executive producer Tanya Simon and executive editor Draggan Mihailovich.Established in 1968, 60 Minutes set the standard for investigative broadcast journalism and attracted some of the most talented journalists in the industry. The in-depth reporting has exposed wrongdoing, prompted official investigations and driven meaningful change.The 60 Minutes personnel decisions continue a troubling trend of experienced journalists being fired or leaving national news programs, undermining an independent media and eroding public trust in journalism.Furthermore, firing Vega as the first Latina correspondent on 60 Minutes undercuts the essential role of the media to include diverse representation among its journalists who create accurate, inclusive news coverage.At a time when Latinos make up nearly 20% of the U.S. population, news organizations must invest in diverse voices and leadership, rather than pushing out journalists who bring cultural understanding, trusted sources and critical perspective to their reporting.Vega is a former high-profile ABC journalist who joined the coveted 60 Minutes news magazine team in 2023. She won the NAHJ Excelencia Award as National Latina Journalist of the Year in 2024.Vega is a leading journalist with outstanding credentials who has served as a voice for Latinos on the national stage. Her work is valued and should remain part of the fabric of American journalism.Her departure follows other recent exits and staffing reductions involving Latino journalists across CBS-owned properties, including Omar Villafranca, Andrés Gutiérrez and Nidia Cavazos. While circumstances differ for each journalist, the cumulative effect has intensified concerns about the shrinking presence of Latino journalists in prominent reporting and newsroom roles.NAHJ implores national media companies to respect the essential role of independent media and the need for journalists to reflect the diversity of people and news topics.NAHJ stands with the affected journalists and calls on CBS and all news organizations to reaffirm their commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion with replacements and new hires who provide the perspectives and expertise of Hispanic journalists, viewers and sources in every newsroom.With thousands of members across the country, NAHJ remains committed to advocating for stronger Latino representation throughout the media industry and ensuring newsrooms reflect the communities they serve.

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