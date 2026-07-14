Maev Introduces Nordic Fish Limited-Edition Protein for Dogs

A human-grade recipe made with whole cuts of sustainably sourced haddock, cod, and salmon bring a new standard of freshness and function to the bowl

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maev, the human-grade, whole-ingredient dog food, introduces its newest limited-edition protein: Nordic Fish. Featuring single-source, wild-caught Marine Stewardship Council-Certified Haddock and Cod and responsibly farmed Aquaculture Stewardship Council-Certified Salmon, this complete and balanced recipe is crafted with whole, visible pieces of hand cut fish and fresh fruits and vegetables to support long-term health and vitality.

Nordic Fish is the second limited-edition protein Maev has launched in the past year, responding to consistent requests from its growing community for alternative, functionally driven proteins. Maev’s first limited-edition protein, Grass-Fed New Zealand Lamb, launched in October 2025 and sold out within two weeks, then three more times within the first four months. As Dog Parents increasingly prioritize preventive, nutrition-first care, Nordic Fish was the natural next step, meeting rising demand for omega-3 rich fish protein that supports skin, coat, and overall health, with searches for “dog food with fish oil” up 360% year-over-year.

Unlike the highly processed fish-based dog foods currently available, Maev's Nordic Fish delivers minimally processed, whole cuts of fish you can see in the bowl. Sourced from Nordic waters and certified by leading sustainability standards, the recipe reflects over a year of development to meet the highest bar for quality and functional support and is reflective of what we’d feed ourselves.

“From the very beginning of Maev, fish has been on the roadmap. When done well, fish is an incredible, sustainable, nutrient-dense protein that dogs love, and feel good eating,” says Katie Spies, Founder and CEO of Maev. "But getting it right is no small feat. Dog Parents are applying the same preventative, nutrition-first thinking to their dogs that they apply to themselves, with equally high standards. We spent years finding the right sources and partners because what goes into the bowl determines what shows up on the outside in their coat and energy levels. Nordic Fish is the result of that commitment. Real, whole ingredients you can see, working from the inside out."

Maev sourced from best-in-class fisheries to develop Nordic Fish, ensuring that every ingredient meets the highest standards for sustainability and traceability. Each fish variety is single-source and held to rigorous third-party standards: the haddock and cod meet Marine Stewardship Council standards for responsible wild fishing, while the salmon is certified by the Aquaculture Stewardship Council, the most rigorous third-party standard for responsible fish farming.

Nordic Fish is formulated to deliver visible, measurable benefits tied to everyday health markers like skin and coat health, longevity, and daily performance. In a survey of 845 current Maev Members, 91% saw health improvements within 30 days after switching to Maev. Nordic Fish is naturally rich in omega-3 fatty acids to support healthy skin and coat, and its nutrient-dense profile promotes mobility and energy. For modern Dog Parents, these benefits serve as daily health signals, helping them monitor their dog’s well-being—mirroring how they track and optimize their own.

To support the launch of Nordic Fish, Maev will roll out an integrated campaign that includes a custom-printed newspaper exploring the ingredient’s sourcing and nutritional benefits, a premium influencer mailer featuring curated gifts from iconic Nordic brands such as Ole Henriksen, BonBon, and Rains, and creator-led storytelling through upcoming integrations with Brad Leone. Together, these elements reinforce Maev’s commitment to exceptional sourcing, thoughtful product design, and category-defining brand experiences.

Nordic Fish is available exclusively at meetmaev.com.

What makes Maev’s Fish recipe unique?

It’s the first human-grade dog food made with whole, visible pieces of sustainably sourced fish.

Is it sustainably sourced?

Yes. The recipe uses MSC-certified wild-caught fish and ASC-certified responsibly farmed salmon.

What are the key benefits?

Omega-3s for skin and coat, plus nutrients that support long-term health and vitality.

MORE ABOUT MAEV

Maev is the only fresh, ready-to-eat dog food made with human-grade, whole ingredients you can see in the bowl. Created to radically improve the health and happiness of dogs and Dog Parents everywhere, Maev works with veterinary nutritionists to craft complete and balanced fresh-frozen food blends that are high in protein and made from only whole ingredients to support longevity, vitality, and everyday joy. Follow along @meetmaev and learn more at meetmaev.com.

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