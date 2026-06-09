Maev Launches on Amazon, Bringing Human-Grade, Whole-Ingredient Nutrition to More Dog Parents Nationwide

On a mission to help dogs live longer, healthier lives, Maev’s full system of meals, supplements, toppers, and treats is now available through Amazon

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maev, the human-grade, whole-ingredient dog food brand dedicated to supporting dogs’ long-term health and making real nutrition simpler for dog parents, is officially available on Amazon. The launch expands access to Maev’s holistic nutrition system through one of the largest and most trusted retail destinations for pet parents, further solidifying the brand’s position as a leader in the fresh-frozen dog food category.

Shoppers can now access Maev's full product lineup on Amazon, including its bestselling Beef, Chicken, and Puppy whole food formulas, as well as Supplement Bars and Freeze-Dried Treats — marking the first time the brand's complete range is available on Amazon. Together, Maev’s system of nutrition is designed to support long-term health and vitality from the inside out, with high-quality, human-grade ingredients that dog parents can recognize in the bowl.

"Maev is one of the most exciting launches in our fresh and frozen dog food category. Their specialized, premium, human-grade approach to raw nutrition is exactly the kind of innovation driving growth in this space. I'm thrilled to be a part of bringing Maev's products to Amazon customers nationwide," said Zak Kaplan, Sr. Vendor Manager, Amazon.

Maev’s Amazon expansion meets customers where they’re already shopping – Amazon’s pet supplies category grew by 25.3% year-over-year in 2024 – and introduces more dog parents to a simpler way to feed their dogs real food every day. Amazon Maev shoppers can also take advantage of the platform’s Prime and Subscribe & Save Options, making it easier than ever to make Maev part of their dog’s daily routine. For the upcoming Summer Prime Day (June 23-26), Amazon shoppers can save up to 30% off on Maev products.

“When I started Maev, feeding dogs real, whole-ingredient food still felt complicated or out of reach for many dog parents,” said Katie Spies, Founder and CEO of Maev. “We built Maev to change that with human-grade ingredients you can see in the bowl, nutrition designed for whole-body and long-term health, and the convenience of serving straight from the freezer. Launching on Amazon marks a major milestone in our mission to make high quality nutrition as accessible as possible.”

Fresh and frozen dog food is one of the fastest-growing segments in pet nutrition, as more dog parents seek out minimally processed, high-quality options for their pets that mirror their own dietary standards. Maev has established itself as a category leader by delivering human-grade, fresh-frozen nutrition specifically formulated by vets and backed by science to address common nutritional gaps that directly impact longevity and vitality– digestion, skin & coat, anxiety, and mobility. Maev’s full portfolio is free from additives, fillers, and heat-driven nutrient loss and leads to noticeable benefits in 28 days or less.

To access Maev’s Amazon Storefront, visit Amazon. To learn more about Maev and its full product lineup, visit www.meetmaev.com.

Is Maev on Amazon?

Maev is on Amazon, offering human-grade, fresh-frozen, whole-ingredient dog food, supplement bars, and freeze-dried treats.

What kind of dog food is Maev?

Maev is fresh-frozen, ready-to-eat, vet-formulated dog food made with human-grade whole ingredients—no additives, fillers, or heat-driven nutrient loss.

What benefits does Maev support?

Maev supports digestion, skin & coat, anxiety, mobility, longevity, vitality, and overall wellness, with noticeable benefits in 28 days or less.

ABOUT MAEV

Maev is the only fresh, ready-to-eat dog food made with human-grade, whole ingredients you can see in the bowl. Created to radically improve the health and happiness of dogs and Dog Parents everywhere, Maev works with veterinary nutritionists to craft complete and balanced fresh-frozen food blends that are high in protein and made from only whole ingredients to support longevity, vitality, and everyday joy. Each serving is crafted with the same premium, recognizable ingredients you’d find in your own fridge or pantry, delivering the gold standard of canine nutrition with unmatched convenience – fresh-frozen and ready to serve – straight to your door. Founded in 2018 by Katie Spies, Maev, named in honor of the spunky Irish Wolfhound who started it all, began with a deeply personal goal: to improve how our dogs live. our dogs live. What started as a passion project has grown into a nationwide movement because our dogs deserve nothing less. Follow along @meetmaev.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.