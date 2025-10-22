Maev Introduces First-Ever 100% Human-Grade New Zealand Grass-Fed Lamb Recipe for Dogs

The category-leader in fresh-frozen, ready-to-eat premium dog food brings protein variety and excitement to your best friend’s mealtime

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maev, the only fresh, ready-to-eat dog food made with human-grade ingredients you can name just by looking, introduces its first limited-edition protein: New Zealand Grass-Fed Lamb. Crafted with 100% human-grade lamb, fresh fruits, and vegetables, this complete and balanced recipe is formulated for everyday feeding. Debuting exclusively on meetmaev.com, the limited-time protein is easy to digest and rich in nutrients that support energy, immunity, and overall well-being.

The launch is inspired by demand from Maev’s growing community – which has doubled in size since last year – for more protein variety. Lamb, the fourth most popular protein in frozen dog food, is known for its digestibility and flavor, especially for dogs with sensitivities to common proteins (a recent study shows approx. 34% of dogs are allergic to beef and 15% to chicken). Each serving is packed with iron to support healthy red blood cells and zinc for skin and immune health, with the highest-quality ingredients that make Maev a trusted name in the dog food category. This launch will also feature Maev’s new packaging, designed to include helpful nutritional info and feeding guidelines, while sleek enough to look great in your freezer.

“At Maev, we believe ingredient quality is everything—and we’re committed to setting the highest standard for what goes into your dog’s bowl,” says Katie Spies, Founder and CEO of Maev. “Launching a small-batch recipe is an extension of that philosophy. We went straight to the source—New Zealand, home to some of the highest animal welfare and farming standards in the world—to find the best grass-fed lamb on earth. Like all Maev recipes, every ingredient in your dog’s bowl is visible and easily identifiable, a reflection of our belief that real food should look like real food. This level of ingredient quality is what fundamentally sets Maev apart, and it represents our commitment to raising the bar for what real, functional dog food should be.”

Lamb delivers unique nutritional benefits: rich in fatty acids for energy, metabolism, and skin health, plus naturally high in Vitamin K2 to reduce histamine production and support dogs with allergies. It’s a protein you can feel good about—and demand is rising, with 8.1k monthly searches for “lamb dog food,” up 83% year over year.

Carrying forward Maev’s mission of radically improving your dog’s life, this launch underscores Maev’s commitment to providing trusted, effortless nutrition that makes mealtime healthy, joyful, and stress-free for both dogs and their people.

What makes Maev’s Lamb recipe unique?

It’s the first human-grade, grass-fed lamb dog food with ingredients you can name just by looking. Made with whole, natural ingredients, it’s nutrient-rich, highly digestible, and allergy-friendly.

Is it good for sensitive dogs?

Yes. Lamb is naturally high in vitamin K2, which inhibits histamine production, making it an ideal protein for dogs with food sensitivities. Maev’s fresh-frozen recipes are vet-formulated, complete, and balanced for daily nutrition and long-term health.

How do I serve it?

Simply scoop and serve from the freezer—real food for dogs, ready-to-eat with no prep.

Where can I buy it?

Exclusively online at meetmaev.com, shipped direct-to-consumer nationwide.

About Maev

Maev is the only fresh, ready-to-eat dog food made with the highest quality human-grade ingredients you can name just by looking. Created to radically improve the health and happiness of dogs and Dog Parents everywhere, Maev works with veterinary nutritionists to craft complete and balanced fresh-frozen food blends that are high in protein and made from only whole ingredients to support longevity, vitality, and everyday joy. Each serving is crafted with the premium, recognizable ingredients you’d find in your own fridge or pantry, delivering the gold standard of canine nutrition with unmatched convenience – fresh-frozen and ready to serve – straight to your door. Founded in 2018 by Katie Spies, Maev — named in honor of the larger-than-life Irish Wolfhound who first inspired the journey — began with a deeply personal goal of turning the exhausting ritual of home-cooked dog meals into a simple, reliable source of high quality everyday nutrition. What started as a passion project has grown into a nationwide movement because our dogs deserve nothing less. Follow along @meetmaev and learn more at meetmaev.com.

