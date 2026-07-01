Route AA in New Madrid County Reduced for Bridge Maintenance

SIKESTON– Route AA in New Madrid County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance.

This section of roadway is located from County Road 807 to County Road 544.

Weather permitting, work will take place Thursday, July 23 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

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