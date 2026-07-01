Progress Update for Route 66 Improvement Project for Week of June 29

Joplin – A project to make pavement, sidewalk, traffic and safety improvements along Missouri Route 66 (7th Street) in Joplin is underway. Here is an update of the work scheduled for the week of June 29.

Work scheduled:

Installing new sidewalk and curb between Range Line Road (Loop 49) and Ozark Avenue

Preparing for new pavement between Ozark Avenue and railroad tracks to the east

Preparing for installation of new storm water sewer on north side of Route 66 (7th Street) between Florida Avenue and Ozark Avenue

Installation of new manhole and pipe connections on south side of Route 66 at St. Louis Avenue as part of City of Joplin’s sanitary sewer relocation

Liberty Electric working on relocation of utilities between St. Louis Avenue and Ozark Avenue

Missouri American Water working on utility relocation between Florida Avenue and Patterson Avenue

Spire continuing utility relocation at Main Street

AT&T doing utility relocation work at southwest corner of Florida Avenue. Crews also working between Main Street and Joplin Avenue, and between Pearl Avenue and Wall Avenue

Bluebird Fiber boring new conduit between St. Louis Avenue and Murphy Boulevard

Lumen Fiber relocating utilities at Florida Avenue

Allo Fiber doing utility relocation at various crossings west of Main Street

Sparklight Internet relocating lines to new Liberty poles as they are installed

Traffic Impacts:

All lanes of Route 66 (7th Street) CLOSED between Florida Avenue and Highland Avenue during nighttime hours (8 p.m., Monday, July 6 through 6 a.m., Tuesday, July 7) for stormwater work Includes closing turn lanes on north- and southbound Range Line Road to westbound Route 66 (7th Street)

After overnight closure, at least one lane of Route 66 (7th Street) OPEN in both directions

Access to all business will be maintained at all times

Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zone

No signed detours

Drivers should find alternate routes around the work zone

Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts

Weather and/or scheduling conflicts could alter the work schedule.

Project Details:

The project will make improvements along the Route 66 (7th Street) corridor in Joplin between Jasper County Route P (Schifferdecker Avenue) and Loop 49 (Range Line Road).

As part of this project, the contractor will rebuild the pavement, bring sidewalks up to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, and upgrade and replace several traffic signals along the corridor.

This contract also includes a project to rehabilitate the Oak Street bridge over I-49 in Carthage. That project is likely to start in 2027.

Project Information:

Prime Contractor: D&E Plumbing & Heating LLC, Nixa

Construction Cost: $61.6 million

Contract Completion Date: December 1, 2028

For more information, call MoDOT in Springfield at 417-895-7600 or visit www.modot.org/southwest

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