River House at Odette's Presents Brunch & Bike Program

Complimentary bikes available for Odette's brunch guests to enjoy cycling in New Hope Guests receive historic map to explore the destination on bike

Complimentary Bike Access to Explore Destination Now Available to Weekend Brunch Guests

NEW HOPE, PA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- River House at Odette’s, an indulgent and chic retreat overlooking the Delaware River in vibrant New Hope, Pa., welcomes day visitors with the new Brunch & Bike program, providing weekend brunch patrons with access to complimentary hotel bikes for destination exploration. Previously available only for hotel guests and members, dining patrons now enjoy a lovely brunch at Odette’s and then borrow one of the River House bikes for a day of adventure.Situated along the 60-mile Delaware Canal Towpath, River House at Odette’s is the ideal gateway to New Hope, making it the ideal starting point for a full day of exploration. Guests enjoy brunch favorites at Odette’s – including selections from Raw Bar, Blueberry Stuffed French Toast and Crabcake Benedict – while overlooking the sparkling River. After brunch, visitors ride off on the Towpath, cycling alongside the riverbank to New Hope’s charming streets lined with art galleries and boutiques or electing to take the easy six-minute ride over the River to discover the antique shops of Lambertville, NJ. Ideal for day-trippers from Philadelphia and New York or for visitors staying elsewhere in the destination, Brunch & Bike creates the perfect leisurely afternoon in the beloved destination.Tucked 40 miles outside of Philadelphia in the vibrant and inspiring New Hope community, River House at Odette’s calls guests to retreat to the quiet banks of the Delaware River. The 36-room boutique hotel (plus two adjacent elegant Guest Houses) stands where musician and actress Odette Myrtil once housed her boisterous cabaret. Named the Top Boutique Resort Hotel in the Mid-Atlantic in the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards, River House curates indulgent comfort with eclectic, flirtatious design elements seamlessly married with the property’s storied past for an unparalleled riverfront experience. Peppered with chic mementos of Ms. Myrtil’s bygone era, Odette’s Restaurant, the lobby Piano Lounge and the exclusive Roof rooftop bar entice with culinary endeavors designed to feel like a love letter to the site’s colorful history.To Brunch & Bike with River House at Odette’s, call 215.682.2022 or visit https://riverhousenewhope.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram.*Available to all Odette’s brunch guests every Saturday and Sunday, complimentary. Program runs July 1 through October 31, 2026. Guests must sign a bike waiver form at the front desk before embarking on their adventure.

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