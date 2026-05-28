Ocean House Introduces Sora, an Elevated Sushi Experience Overlooking the Rhode Island Coast

Exterior of Ocean House in Watch Hill, Rhode Island Sora Ocean House Exterior at Dusk Ocean House's Aphrodite Ocean House

From the artistry of the sushi program to the thoughtful Japanese cocktail experience, Sora is designed to feel transportive while still embracing the beauty and spirit of coastal Rhode Island.” — President & Managing Director of Ocean House Collection, Dant Hirsch

WATCH HILL, RI, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ocean House, a Forbes 15-Star, Five-Star Hotel, Five-Star Spa and Five-Star Restaurant, Relais and Châteaux, grand resort overlooking a private, white sand beach of the Atlantic Ocean in Watch Hill, R.I., is pleased to announce the opening of Sora , a new sushi experience bringing refined Japanese cuisine, handcrafted cocktails and coastal ambiance to the iconic seaside resort this season.Meaning “sky” in Japanese, Sora offers an intimate and elevated dining concept overlooking the Atlantic Ocean on the Seaside Terrace, open Sunday through Thursday with reservations are available through OpenTable.Blending traditional sushi craftsmanship with contemporary presentation, Sora’s menu highlights fresh nigiri, sashimi, specialty rolls and Japanese-inspired small plates. The specialty rolls at Sora are designed to reflect both the coastal character of Watch Hill and the artistry of contemporary Japanese cuisine, with signature creations like the Ocean State, Westerly Sunset and East Beach rolls offering inventive flavor combinations inspired by the surrounding seaside destination.The culinary program is led by acclaimed sushi chef Sang D. Chung, whose experience spans notable restaurants and omakase concepts throughout New England, New York and Colorado, including Clarke Cooke House in Newport, Kissaki in the Hamptons and Kenichi in Snowmass.“Sora brings an entirely new energy and culinary perspective to Ocean House,” said President & Managing Director of Ocean House Collection, Dant Hirsch. “From the artistry of the sushi program to the thoughtful Japanese cocktail experience and intimate atmosphere, Sora is designed to feel transportive while still embracing the beauty and spirit of coastal Rhode Island.”The beverage program will showcase a curated Japanese cocktail experience featuring premium Japanese whiskies, seasonal ingredients, sake and inventive cocktails designed to complement the menu’s clean flavors.The iconic seaside retreat features 49 guestrooms, 20 bespoke suites and a collection of private cottage residences. Presenting ingredient-centric fare at the legendary COAST, a Relais & Chateaux restaurant designated with a Forbes Five-Star rating, Ocean House also offers The Bistro, which serves seasonally inspired dishes in a convivial setting, and a selection of outdoor dining experiences in spring through late summer. Time-honored culinary, cocktail and wine classes are found in the Center for Wine & Culinary Arts, where guests enjoy a personal, hands-on education with best-in-class instruction.Beach cabanas, croquet on the lawn, and countless other seaside holiday activities are among the experiences at Ocean House, including Ocean & Harvest Spa with an organic menu of services, fitness classes, a saltwater lap pool. Guests have a seasonal option to access the famed Aphrodite yacht, a restored 1937 vessel that once carried luminaries such as Shirley Temple, Fred Astaire, Nelson Rockefeller, and President Roosevelt.For more information on culinary experiences Ocean House, visit oceanhouseri.com/culinary and visit oceanhouseri.com for reservations and details. Follow Ocean House happenings at @OceanHouseRI on Instagram and Facebook.

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