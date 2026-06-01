East Coast Summer at The Reeds at Shelter Haven

Sunday Brunch Club, SAINT MOOD Partnership & America's 250th Programming Create a Coastal Americana Experience

STONE HARBOR, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Reeds at Shelter Haven – a beloved Jersey Shore boutique resort beckoning with seaside serenity – announces new summer programming, events and happenings, designed for guests to celebrate America’s 250th at the shore all season long. From weekly Sunday Brunch Club at Water Star Grille to the patriotic “Red, White & Reeds” program available July 1-31, 2026, The Reeds welcomes sun-soaked summer days.Red, White & Reeds – Celebrate America’s 250th at The ReedsStarting at $454 per night*, The Reeds celebrates the country’s birthday with a coastal Americana escape designed to create red, white & blue summer fun. Guests are welcomed with a July 4th themed amenity and enjoy a perfect day on the beach, including Beach Butler set-up with chairs, towels and umbrellas and reserved beach tags, alongside a sunset picnic kit. The offer also includes a $150 dining credit to be used at one of the resort’s four beloved food & beverage outlets – Water Star Grille, Sax Restaurant, Buckets Margarita Bar & Cantina or Stone Harbor Pizza Pub. Upon departure, guests receive a keepsake cup to take a piece of the celebration home.Sunday Brunch Club – Water Star GrilleAvailable exclusively this summer, Sunday Brunch Club at Water Star Grille invites guests to perch on the bay and enjoy an al fresco brunch experience. Featuring exclusive new dishes and brunch cocktails, the new Sunday Brunch Club is available every Sunday from 11 am-2 pm, through Sept. 6, 2026, with the final Brunch Club of each month featuring themed music and atmosphere:Sunday, June 28 | 90s Throwback BrunchSunday, July 26 | Coastal Country BrunchSunday, August 30 | Disco BrunchExclusive SAINT MOOD PartnershipFeaturing coastal lifestyle brand and cult favorite SAINT MOOD, The Reeds celebrates an East Coast Summer with the exclusively-designed SAINT MOODxThe Reeds hat, available in limited quantities for resort and culinary guests. On June 28, SAINT MOOD founder Shannon St. Clair brings her effortless shore style line to The Reeds with a pop-up during Sunday Brunch Club at Water Star Grille. With pieces made for beach days, happy hours, game days and everything in between, Reeds guests get access to SAINT MOOD’s elevated swimwear, sweats, hats and Philadelphia football-inspired apparel.Proudly honored as a Travel + Leisure World’s Best Resort Hotel in the Mid-Atlantic for multiple years and repeatedly recognized by Condé Nast Traveler as a Readers’ Choice selection, The Reeds at Shelter Haven exudes coastal elegance along the Jersey Cape. Nestled in the bustling downtown scene of Stone Harbor, the 58-room luxury boutique resort is situated on the bay and just two blocks from the beach, where Beach Butlers await to cater to guests every whim. Distinctively designed guest rooms offer fresh sea breezes and breathtaking sunsets, while the resort's five dining outlets - including the beloved Water Star Grille overlooking the bay - serve up an elevated dining experience from simple to sophisticated. Salt Spa at The Reeds features exotic Turkish Bath treatments and Brine Light therapy among signature services while exclusive seasonal resort amenities including bay activities, boat docking and charters, plunge pool and daily yoga, immerse guests in indulgent, yet familiar comforts to create shoreside memories for generations to come.To celebrate America’s birthday and make it an East Coast Summer at The Reeds at Shelter Haven, visit www.reedsatshelterhaven.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.*Red, White & Reeds is available July 1-31, 2026. Starting at rate is based upon availability with black-out dates applying. Two-night stay minimum.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.