The Windsor Court Earns Two Prestigious Industry Honors In 2026

The Windsor Court Dishes at The Grill Room The Windsor Court The Windsor Court Presidential Suite Afternoon Tea at The Windsor Court

Recognized for Exceptional Hospitality and Award-Winning Dining

These recognitions are a testament to the passion and dedication of our entire team.” — Ralph Mahana, General Manager of The Windsor Court

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Windsor Court, an elegant escape in the heart of a legendary city, is proud to announce two distinguished accolades recognizing its continued commitment to excellence in hospitality and culinary experiences. The hotel has been named one of the Best Hotels in Hospitality & Tourism by CityBusiness readers and earned Wine Spectator’s 2026 Best of Award of Excellence for its acclaimed restaurant, The Grill Room.The Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence recognizes restaurants whose wine programs demonstrate an exceptional breadth of selections across multiple wine-growing regions and significant vintage depth. The honor reflects The Grill Room’s dedication to curating an outstanding wine experience that complements its refined menu and celebrated dining atmosphere.In addition, The Windsor Court was selected by readers of CityBusiness as one of New Orleans’ Best Hotels in Hospitality & Tourism, underscoring the property's reputation for exceptional service, elegant accommodations and memorable guest experiences in the heart of the city.“These recognitions are a testament to the passion and dedication of our entire team,” said Ralph Mahana, General Manager. “From our culinary and beverage professionals to our guest services associates, every member of The Windsor Court strives to create extraordinary experiences for our guests. We are honored to be recognized by both Wine Spectator and the readers of CityBusiness.”The Windsor Court is renowned for its blend of contemporary comfort and classic luxury. Located just steps away from the French Quarter, the hotel offers a variety of dining options, including a fine dining restaurant, a classic cocktail lounge with live jazz, and a rooftop pool with a cabana-style bar. Guests can also enjoy a full-service luxury spa and wellness experience, making The Windsor Court a must for a sophisticated retreat in New Orleans.To learn more about The Windsor Court, call 800.262.2662 or visit thewindsorcourt.com, and follow on Facebook @thewindsorcourt and Instagram @thewindsorcourt.# # #

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