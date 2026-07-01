Killhouse Films Breaks the Rules With Immersive Violent Horror Film CAPTIVE

CAPTIVE Victim POV View CAPTIVE Director's Cam View CAPTIVE film logo

Killhouse Films introduces its debut feature film, CAPTIVE, an immersive horror film designed to place audiences inside the nightmare.

CAPTIVE is not a film that you simply watch. It places you inside the horror and violence so you actually feel it.” — Clint Winters

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Traditional horror films invite audiences to watch from a safe distance. Killhouse Films believes removing that distance is the key to real terror.The independent studio today announced CAPTIVE, its debut feature film and the first release in a broader vision to create immersive horror that blurs the line between viewer and participant.CAPTIVE was written and directed by husband and wife filmmaking team Clint Winters and Wendy Conner.Rather than the audience simply viewing a disturbing story, CAPTIVE uses multiple-perspective camera shots designed to trap the audience inside the violence.The events of CAPTIVE are based on the rise of real internet-era violence.The story follows four young adults who disappear while attending a Halloween event before awakening inside a violent live stream where their survival becomes entertainment for anonymous online viewers.The film blends the first-of-its-kind multi-POV storytelling with psychological tension and contemporary fears surrounding the darkest and most violent corners of the internet.Those who have seen clips have described it as “Hostel meets multi-POV immersion,” the same type of immersion you would experience in a horror video game."Modern audiences have become desensitized to violence and incredibly difficult to scare, so we wanted to do something very unique," said Clint Winters."CAPTIVE is not a film that you simply watch. It places you inside the horror and violence so you actually feel it."Every creative decision was made to reduce the distance between the audience and the horror, increasing tension.Wendy Conner added, “We wanted CAPTIVE to capture the immersive feeling you get while attending a live horror event such as a haunted attraction.”CAPTIVE challenges traditional filmmaking techniques by placing viewers inside the scene and alongside its characters, creating a constant sense of vulnerability and uncertainty intended to linger long after the credits roll.Wendy went on to say, “We wanted the audience to feel and see what the characters were feeling, from multiple perspectives.”CAPTIVE also marks the launch of Killhouse Films' long-term creative philosophy: developing fan-driven horror inspired by real-world fears and presented through immersive storytelling techniques.“We will only produce films that feel like a unique event you can’t miss, something that you get excited to go see in a theater.”The film's first major public showcase will take place during the Mad Monster Party horror convention in Phoenix, Arizona, July 10th through 12th, 2026.Thousands of horror fans will receive an exclusive first look at CAPTIVE before it opens in theaters around the country later in the year.Horror fans can register for early screenings at AccessCaptive.com Additional announcements, including premiere dates, screenings, and theatrical information, will be released in the coming weeks.About Killhouse Films:Killhouse Films is an independent motion picture studio focused exclusively on immersive horror storytelling. Founded by husband and wife filmmaking team Clint Winters and Wendy Conner, the studio develops films and experiences that challenge conventional horror releases by placing audiences inside psychologically intense worlds inspired by real-world fears.

CAPTIVE Teaser

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