CAPTIVE to Premiere Unrated Trailer and Immersive Horror Experience at Mad Monster Party Arizona

CAPTIVE Victim POV View Mad Monster Party Arizona Logo CAPTIVE film logo

Following more than one million combined social media views, Killhouse Films will debut CAPTIVE’s unrated trailer before thousands of horror fans.

Every once in a while, a project comes along that feels truly different and innovative. We're excited to give our attendees the exclusive first look and introduce CAPTIVE to the horror community.” — Garren Maynard, Co Owner Mad Monster

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Killhouse Films today announced that CAPTIVE , the studio's highly anticipated immersive POV horror film, will make its official public debut July 10th through 12th at Mad Monster Party , held annually in Phoenix, Arizona, one of the nation's premier horror conventions.Attendees will receive the world's first look inside the film through an exclusive 3-minute immersive presentation containing unrated footage only suitable for mature audiences.The premiere represents a major milestone for both CAPTIVE and Killhouse Films as the project officially launches its public marketing campaign before an audience of dedicated horror fans, filmmakers, media, and industry professionals from across the country.Rather than unveiling a traditional trailer, Killhouse Films has created an unrated immersive horror experience designed to place audiences inside the world of CAPTIVE before they ever see the feature itself.During the event, attendees will also receive an exclusive extended preview from the film, making Mad Monster the first and only place fans can experience this debut presentation."We never wanted audiences to simply watch CAPTIVE; we want them to feel CAPTIVE, which is why we are so excited about introducing it at Mad Monster " said Clint Winters, Co-director of the film."Horror has spent decades asking audiences to watch unsettling things happen," said Clint Winters. "We asked a different question: What happens when the audience no longer feels like they're watching? What if they're trapped inside the horror? That's the experience we've spent years building, and Mad Monster is the perfect place to introduce it."Mad Monster leadership believes the film represents a fresh voice in independent horror."Every once in a while a project comes along that feels different. CAPTIVE isn't just another independent horror film, it's an experience. We pride ourselves on finding where the industry is headed next, and we're excited to give our attendees the exclusive first look and introduce CAPTIVE to the horror community," said Garren Maynard, Co-Owner of Mad Monster.Wendy Conner, Co-director of CAPTIVE added, "Independent horror has always been driven by passionate fans, passionate filmmakers, and conventions like Mad Monster that champion original voices. Launching CAPTIVE with that community feels like exactly where this journey should begin."Inspired by modern fears surrounding digital anonymity, online voyeurism, and growing internet-era violence, CAPTIVE follows four young adults who disappear from a Halloween party before awakening inside of a live stream where anonymous audiences are entertained by their fight for survival.Combining real documented crimes with immersive filmmaking techniques, the film is designed to remove the traditional barrier between the audience and the story, creating an experience intended to feel immediate, intimate, and deeply unsettling.“With CAPTIVE, the viewer becomes trapped inside the violence, seeing it all from the character’s POV. This is a horror event that audiences will not want to miss in theaters.”The Mad Monster premiere marks the first public chapter in Killhouse Films' nationwide launch campaign for CAPTIVE, with additional footage, theatrical announcements, and immersive experiences scheduled to roll out throughout the year.Following its convention trailer premiere, Killhouse Films will release additional clips publicly, allowing horror fans around the world to take their first step into the quickly growing world of CAPTIVE.About CAPTIVECAPTIVE is the debut feature from Killhouse Films, an independent studio dedicated to immersive horror. Designed to place audiences inside psychologically intense stories inspired by contemporary fears, CAPTIVE combines immersive POV filmmaking with immersive storytelling to create an experience where viewers no longer feel like observers; they feel like participants.About Killhouse FilmsKillhouse Films is an independent film studio specializing in immersive horror experiences. Founded by husband and wife filmmaking team Clint Winters and Wendy Conner, the studio develops original films that push beyond conventional horror by placing audiences inside psychologically intense worlds, based on real events, where comfort disappears, and participation begins.About Mad MonsterMad Monster is among the largest independently owned horror conventions in the United States, attracting thousands of horror fans, filmmakers, celebrities, and industry professionals to its annual events. Recognized for premiering new genre films, hosting legendary horror icons, and celebrating the future of independent horror, Mad Monster has become one of the industry's most influential fan conventions and a leading destination for horror entertainment.

CAPTIVE Teaser

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