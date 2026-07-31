CAPTIVE to Hold Official World Premiere at Legendary Mad Monster Expo, in Concord North Carolina on August 22

CAPTIVE Victim POV View CAPTIVE film logo CAPTIVE Director's Cam View

Following a breakout trailer launch, Killhouse Films will premiere its debut immersive horror feature at Mad Monster Expo on August 22nd, 2026

Watching people react together to the suspense, the fear, and the intensity is what this film was designed for. There's no better place for its world premiere than Mad Monster Expo.” — Clint Winters

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Killhouse Films today announced that CAPTIVE, the studio's highly anticipated debut immersive horror feature, will hold its official world premiere during Mad Monster Expo in Concord, North Carolina, on Saturday, August 22, at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time.The premiere follows months of growing momentum for the independent production, including a successful exclusive trailer debut at Mad Monster Party Arizona that introduced CAPTIVE's immersive approach to horror before thousands of convention attendees. Since then, promotional content from the film has generated more than one million combined social media views and hundreds of on-camera reactions following the presentation.Now, for the first time anywhere in the world, audiences will experience the complete feature film."We built CAPTIVE to be experienced with an audience," said Clint Winters, co-director of the film and founder of Killhouse Films. "Watching people react together to the suspense, the fear, and the intensity is what this film was designed for. There's no better place for its world premiere than Mad Monster, surrounded by passionate horror fans."Mad Monster leadership believes the film represents the type of bold independent horror that has become a hallmark of the convention."Mad Monster has always been committed to showcasing the next generation of horror filmmakers," said Garren Maynard, Co-Owner of Mad Monster. "After seeing the response to CAPTIVE's Arizona debut, we knew our North Carolina audience needed to experience the complete film. We're proud to host its official world premiere and introduce it to horror fans from across the country."Co-director Wendy Conner said the premiere represents the culmination of years of work by a small independent team dedicated to pushing the horror genre forward."This film was made by horror fans, for horror fans," Conner said. "Every challenge we faced was driven by one goal: to create an experience audiences wouldn't forget. Bringing CAPTIVE to the Mad Monster community for its first public screening is an incredible milestone for everyone involved."Inspired by contemporary fears surrounding digital anonymity, online voyeurism, and internet-era violence, CAPTIVE follows four young adults who disappear after a Halloween party before becoming unwilling participants in a live-streamed nightmare where anonymous audiences are entertained by their fight for survival. Told through an immersive multi-perspective format inspired by real-world crime, the film places viewers directly alongside the victims and captors, creating an intensely personal horror experience unlike traditional found-footage films.The world premiere marks the beginning of CAPTIVE's theatrical rollout, with additional festival appearances, special screenings, and release announcements expected in the months ahead.All Mad Monster Expo ticket holders will be able to attend the premiere for FREE, but seating will be limited.Attendees can register at AccessCaptive.com to receive an exclusive numbered poster.

CAPTIVE Teaser Trailer #1

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.