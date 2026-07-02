DELRAY BEACH DDA INTRODUCES DOWNTOWN WELLNESS PASS

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Free and Discounted Fitness Classes, Yoga Sessions, Spa Treatments, Wellness Services and More Available Throughout July and August

From fitness studios and yoga classes to spas, med spas, holistic health providers and recovery services, our downtown has become a true wellness destination.” — Laura Simon, Executive Director of the Delray Beach DDA

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) today announced the launch of the Downtown Wellness Pass , a new seasonal initiative designed to encourage residents and visitors to discover the district’s diverse health and wellness offerings. Available from July 1 through August 31, 2026, the pass features complimentary fitness and yoga classes, discounted spa and med spa services, wellness treatments, and exclusive offers from participating businesses throughout Downtown Delray Beach.The mobile-exclusive pass requires no app to download. Offers are delivered instantly via text and email, making it easy for users to redeem specials by booking online, over the phone, or in person. To sign up for the free Downtown Wellness Pass and view a complete list of offers, visit https://downtowndelraybeach.com/events/signature-events/love-delray-feel-good-summer "There are so many ways to prioritize your health and well-being in Downtown Delray Beach," said Laura Simon, Executive Director of the Delray Beach DDA. "From fitness studios and yoga classes to spas, med spas, holistic health providers and recovery services, our downtown has become a true wellness destination. The Downtown Wellness Pass is a fun way to encourage both residents and visitors to explore everything our local businesses have to offer."Participating businesses include Barre Envy, Bamboo Garden Yoga, Slash Fitness, Luxe Studio, Iron Valor CrossFit, Orangetheory Fitness Delray Beach North, Forme Pilates, Yoga Joint, F45 Training, The Phoenix Boxing Gym, Dandelight Studio, Tammy Fender Holistic Spa, The Tox, Holistic Primary Care, Prime IV Hydration and Wellness, The Seagate Spa, CR8 Health, Chill Rx Cryotherapy, Conde Center for Chiropractic Neurology, Schrier Family Chiropractic, Miller Physical Therapy, and The Spice & Tea Exchange.The Downtown Wellness Pass is part of the DDA's #LoveDelray Feel Good Summer , which continues through August 2026 with special promotions, events and experiences throughout downtown. For more information, visit https://downtowndelraybeach.com/events/signature-events/love-delray-feel-good-summer Visitors can also take advantage of the City of Delray Beach's Free Parking Wednesdays, offered every Wednesday through August 26. Parking is free all day and night in City-owned public parking garages and surface lots throughout Downtown Delray Beach. On-street and beachside parking are not included. Parking details and participating locations are available at DowntownDelrayBeach.com/get-around/parking.About the Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, supports public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at DowntownDelrayBeach.com or call 561-243-1077.

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