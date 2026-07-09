Arts Garage Launches Celebrity Doodle Auction to Benefit Downtown Delray's Arts Hub

Arts Garage Logo Celebrity Doodle Auction Preview of Doodles

Original Sketches from Aubrey Plaza, Gina Gershon, Ann Hampton Callaway and More Go Up For Bid July 29

It's a lighthearted way to raise serious support for our programming, and every bid helps us keep bringing inspiring visual and performing arts experiences to our community.” — Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arts Garage , a Visual & Performing Arts Center in Downtown Delray Beach, today announced the launch of its Celebrity Doodle Auction, a unique fundraising campaign featuring original, one-of-a-kind sketches created by celebrities from the worlds of entertainment, music, sports, media, and the arts.Each participant was given a blank canvas and complete creative freedom, resulting in a diverse collection of original doodles, drawings, and artistic expressions. Featured contributors include Aubrey Plaza, Gina Gershon, Ann Hampton Callaway, Carmine Appice, Néstor Torres, Chris Abbott, Anthony Firkser, Brad Alexander, Kevin Kallaugher, Leslie Gold ("Radio Chick"), Moses Ros, and additional notable personalities."We asked some incredibly talented people to put pen to paper with absolutely no rules, and it was so fun to see what they created," said Marjorie Waldo, President and CEO, Arts Garage. "It's a lighthearted way to raise serious support for our programming, and every bid helps us keep bringing inspiring visual and performing arts experiences to our community."Bidding opens July 29 and continues through August 12, 2026, with all proceeds supporting Arts Garage's mission to provide access to innovative, diverse, and meaningful performing and visual arts experiences for the community. The auction has a fundraising goal of $25,000.The celebrity doodles will be available for viewing and bidding on the Arts Garage website beginning July 29.Follow @artsgaragedelraybeach on Instagram for celebrity reveals as they're announced in the lead-up to the auction.About Arts GarageArts Garage is a Visual & Performing Arts Center in Downtown Delray Beach, Florida that delivers innovative, diverse, and accessible arts experiences to the South Florida community. From Grammy Award-winning musicians to renowned regional talent, Arts Garage showcases performers representing a wide variety of cultures. The Marshall Family Foundation Gallery at Arts Garage features exhibitions by emerging visual artists from South Florida and provides educational programs for adults and children to grow their talents and knowledge of the arts. Located at 94 NE 2nd Avenue in Delray Beach’s Pineapple Grove Arts District (33444), Arts Garage is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported in part by the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County and the City of Delray Beach. For more information, call 561-450-6357 or visit artsgarage.org.

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