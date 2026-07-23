Sinai Residences Boca Raton Becomes First and Only Long-Term Care Community to Earn Gold Designation of Excellence

Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Sinai Residences Receives Gold Designation of Excellence in Person-Centered Long-Term Care

Inaugural national recognition honors senior living community’s commitment to placing residents’ individual preferences, values & life experiences at the center

We are proud to be the first community to earn the Gold designation and to help establish a national standard for excellence in long-term care.” — Angela Marino-Ortiz, Vice President of Clinical Services

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton , a not-for-profit continuing care retirement community, has become the first and only senior living community to receive the Gold-level Mayer-Rothschild Foundation Designation of Excellence in Person-Centered Long-Term Care from the Hartford Institute for Geriatric Nursing at the NYU Rory Meyers College of Nursing. Other communities were recognized with Bronze and Silver designations, while Sinai Residences was the only community to receive the highest level of recognition.The recognition comes during the inaugural year of the national designation program, which evaluates long-term care communities based on seven established pillars of person-centered care. Sinai Residences was also among the first assisted living communities selected to participate in the program’s testing phase, helping to work through and evaluate its assessment process, website, educational resources and tools. Other communities were recognized with bronze and silver designation.“This Gold designation is a tremendous honor because it reflects the work our team does every day to ensure that each resident is known, heard and empowered,” said Angela Marino-Ortiz, Vice President of Clinical Services at Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton. “Person-centered care is not a single program or initiative. It is a culture built around respecting each resident’s choices, preferences, values and life experiences. We are proud to be the first community to earn the Gold designation and to help establish a national standard for excellence in long-term care.”Sinai Residences offers a full continuum of care, including Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care and Short-Term Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing, allowing residents to age in place with confidence and peace of mind.The Mayer-Rothschild Foundation Designation of Excellence recognizes long-term care communities that demonstrate an exceptional commitment to honoring each resident’s individuality through person-centered care. Grounded in respect, dignity, integrity and resident choice, the designation reflects an organization’s ability to create an environment in which older adults are empowered to make meaningful decisions about their care and daily lives.To qualify, participating communities must demonstrate excellence across seven pillars of person-centered care: Personhood; Food and Dining; Resident Care, Choice and Empowerment; Enrichment, Socialization and Community Engagement; Staff Empowerment; Physical Environment; and Family Engagement.Each participating community is evaluated according to the same pillars, standards and criteria. The comprehensive process included an analysis of organizational data, reviews of Sinai Residences’ policies and procedures, sample studies, extensive educational programming, and one-on-one interviews with residents. The Sinai Residences team also evaluated and updated internal processes and procedures based on the program’s evidence-based standards. Following hours of education, evaluation and documentation—and a review of Sinai Residences’ performance against the criteria within each pillar—the community was awarded the Gold designation. The recognition remains valid for three years.According to HIGN Executive Director Tara Cortes, PhD, RN, FAAN, the designation is designed to help older adults and their families identify communities that genuinely embrace individualized care. “When seeking out long-term care, many older adults and their families want communities that empower residents and honor their preferences, but these person-centered approaches can be difficult for families to assess from a website or visit,” said Cortes.The designation is supported by The Mayer-Rothschild Foundation, the only philanthropic organization in the United States dedicated exclusively to advancing person-centered care in residential communities for older adults. It honors the legacy of Robert Nathan Mayer, PhD, whose pioneering work emphasized listening to the voices of older adults and creating care environments that respect their individuality, autonomy and choices.About Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca RatonToby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton is a not-for-profit continuing care retirement community developed by Federation CCRC Development, an independent 501(c)(3) associated with the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County. Highly secure, with restricted gated access, Sinai is located on the 100-acre Federation campus, the largest land-based Federation in the country. Sinai provides a superior lifestyle for active adults through a focus on wellness, health services and a wide variety of sophisticated activities. While guided by Jewish faith and heritage, Sinai’s progressive senior living community in Boca Raton welcomes people of all faiths, beliefs and cultures. Learn more at www.SinaiResidences.com About the Mayer-Rothschild Foundation Designation of ExcellenceThe Mayer-Rothschild Foundation Designation of Excellence in Person-Centered Long-Term Care initiative has developed processes, tools and standards to guide and evaluate nursing homes, assisted living communities, and dementia and memory care residences in their journey to excellence. This outcomes-driven designation is rooted in a strong evidence-based foundation developed through rigorous research and evaluation completed by the HIGN team at NYU Meyers with funding from The Mayer-Rothschild Foundation. Learn more at https://hign.org/programs/mayer-rothschild-foundation-designation-excellence

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