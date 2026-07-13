Downtown Delray Beach Welcomed More Than 9.3 Million Visitors and Generated $130 Million in Spending During FY 2025

DDA Logo Downtown Delray Beach

New Datafy report highlights continued economic strength and visitor appeal of Delray Beach's vibrant downtown district

These numbers reinforce what residents, business owners, and visitors already know: Downtown Delray Beach continues to be one of Florida's most dynamic and desirable destinations,” — Laura Simon, Executive Director of the Delray Beach DDA

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) today announced new insights from its Fiscal Year 2025 District Report, revealing that Downtown Delray Beach attracted more than 9.3 million visitors and generated approximately $130 million in credit card spending during the year, underscoring the district's position as one of South Florida's premier dining, shopping, entertainment, and cultural destinations.The report, compiled by Datafy, a leading urban analytics and economic intelligence platform, provides a comprehensive snapshot of visitor activity, spending patterns, and economic impact throughout Downtown Delray Beach.Among the report's key findings:-More than 9.3 million visitors came to Downtown Delray Beach during FY 2025.-Visitors generated approximately $130 million in credit card spending across downtown businesses.-Dining and nightlife accounted for nearly 50% of all spending, making it the district's largest economic category.-March was the strongest month for overall spending activity.-The most active visitor months were December, March, and April.-Saturday was the busiest day of the week, followed by Friday and Sunday."These numbers reinforce what residents, business owners, and visitors already know: Downtown Delray Beach continues to be one of Florida's most dynamic and desirable destinations," said Laura Simon, Executive Director of the Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority. "From our award-winning restaurants and vibrant nightlife to our cultural attractions, retail offerings, and year-round events, people continue to choose Downtown Delray Beach as a place to gather, celebrate, shop, dine, and experience community."The data reflects activity throughout the Downtown Development Authority district, which includes the city's renowned Atlantic Avenue corridor (The Ave) and surrounding neighborhoods, including SOFA (South of Atlantic), The Set (West Atlantic), Pineapple Grove, US1 and Beachside."Understanding visitor behavior and spending trends allows us to make informed decisions that support our businesses and strengthen the downtown experience," Simon said. "This information helps guide our marketing efforts, event programming, economic development initiatives, and long-term planning as we continue investing in Downtown Delray Beach's success."The FY 2025 District Report was prepared using data and analytics provided by Datafy, which combines location intelligence, transaction data, demographic information, and visitor movement patterns to help municipalities and organizations better understand economic activity and community engagement. All spending is based on available credit card data.About Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at https://downtowndelraybeach.com or by calling 561-243-1077.Follow updates on social media: @DowntownDelray and @DelrayOldSchoolSquare

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.