Press Release: Rowan County Welcomes New Shelter Veterinarian, Dr. Lauren MacDonald

Rowan County is pleased to welcome Dr. Lauren MacDonald as the newest veterinarian serving Rowan County Animal Services, bringing both clinical expertise and a deep passion for animal welfare to the community.

Dr. MacDonald earned her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from the University of Florida’s College of Veterinary Medicine in 2020. She went on to complete a one-year shelter medicine internship at Midwestern University in Glendale, Arizona, where she gained specialized experience in caring for shelter animals and supporting animal welfare initiatives.

Following her internship, Dr. MacDonald chose to make North Carolina her home. Since 2021, she has worked in both for-profit and nonprofit veterinary settings throughout the Charlotte area, building a diverse background in veterinary care. However, her long-term goal has always been to serve as a shelter veterinarian - an aspiration she now fulfills in Rowan County.

Dr. MacDonald strongly believes that everyone plays an important role in supporting animals in need. She recognizes that from kennel staff to volunteers and rescue partners, each individual contributes to improving the lives of stray and homeless animals.

Rowan County Animal Services provides essential care and resources for animals across the county, including medical treatment, adoption services, and community education. With Dr. MacDonald’s addition to the team, the department continues to strengthen its ability to provide high-quality care and improve outcomes for animals in need.

For more information about Rowan County Animal Services, visit www.rowancountync.gov or follow Rowan County Animal Shelter on social media.

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