Press Release- Rowan County Sees Increase in Overdose Emergency Department Visits 2026

Rowan County Sees Increase in Overdose Emergency Department Visits; Ranks Second Highest in North Carolina for Fentanyl-Positive Death Rate

Salisbury, NC – Rowan County health officials are raising awareness about the continued impact of the opioid and fentanyl crisis after recent data revealed a concerning increase in overdose-related emergency department visits and one of the highest fentanyl-positive death rates in North Carolina.

According to a recent alert from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), Rowan County experienced a significant increase in suspected opioid overdose emergency department visits between April and May 2026. Reported visits more than doubled, increasing from 5 visits in April to 11 visits in May, a 120% increase, and exceed the county's average monthly overdose visits over the previous six months.

Most overdose patients were from Salisbury, particularly within the 28144 and 28146 zip code. The affected individuals were primarily adults ages 25-44, with cases occurring equally among White and Black residents and more frequently among males.

At the same time, newly released state mortality data shows Rowan County now has the second-highest fentanyl-positive death rate in North Carolina, with a rate of 24.1 deaths per 100,000 residents, more than double the statewide rate of 11.8 deaths per 100,000 residents. Only Robeson County reported a higher rate.

Year-to-date data from the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner indicates Rowan County has recorded 15 fentanyl-positive deaths through April 2026, compared to 14 deaths during the same period in 2025, representing a 7% increase.

"These numbers represent our friends, family members, neighbors, and coworkers," said Hayley Edwards, Substance Use and Mental Health Program Specialist, "While overdose deaths continue to impact communities across North Carolina, Rowan County's ranking among the highest in the state is a reminder that we must all work together to prevent overdose deaths and connect people with lifesaving resources."

Emerging Drug Supply Threats Require Community Awareness

The illicit drug supply continues to evolve, with substances such as fentanyl, xylazine, and medetomidine increasingly being found in drugs sold as cocaine, methamphetamine, and counterfeit prescription pills.

Medetomidine, a powerful veterinary sedative, is increasingly being found in the illicit drug supply across North Carolina and the nation. Recent laboratory testing has confirmed its presence in Rowan County's drug supply. When combined with fentanyl or other drugs, medetomidine can cause profound sedation and may increase the risk of life-threatening overdose. While naloxone (Narcan®) should always be administered when an opioid overdose is suspected, Narcan does not reverse the sedative effects of medetomidine. Individuals may require additional medical care and monitoring even after receiving naloxone.

As these substances become more common, drug checking tools, overdose prevention education, and widespread access to naloxone remain essential strategies to save lives in Rowan County.

This harm reduction approach strengthens the public health message by emphasizing that Narcan is still critical, while educating residents that newer adulterants like medetomidine present additional risks that require awareness, testing, and emergency medical care.

Fentanyl and Medetomidine Test Strips Can Help Reduce Risk

Fentanyl test strips and the newer medetomidine test strips are important harm reduction tools that can help identify dangerous substances before use. While no testing method can guarantee safety, these strips can provide critical information and help reduce the risk of overdose.

Health officials encourage anyone who uses substances, as well as family members, friends, and community organizations, to:

Carry naloxone (Narcan®) and know how to use it.

Use fentanyl test strips to detect the presence of fentanyl.

Use medetomidine test strips when available to identify emerging contaminants in the drug supply.

Never use alone.

Call 911 immediately if an overdose is suspected.

Stay with the individual until emergency responders arrive.

Seek treatment and recovery services if struggling with substance use.

Narcan Saves Lives

Naloxone, commonly known by the brand name Narcan®, can rapidly reverse an opioid overdose and is safe, easy to administer, and available without a prescription in North Carolina.

Residents can access free Narcan at the following public access locations throughout Rowan County:

Public Narcan Access Locations

Rowan County Health Department Mon-Fri, 8am-5pm – 1811 E Innes St, Salisbury

Old Providence Presbyterian Church – 5140 S River Church Rd, Cleveland

The Message Community Church – 1008 Moose Rd #9773, Kannapolis

East Spencer Town Hall – 105 S Long St, East Spencer

Spencer Fire Department Station 75 – 208 Salisbury Ave, Spencer

Rowan-Iredell Fire Station – 5757 Chenault Rd, Cleveland

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Salisbury – 125 Marriott Cir, Salisbury

Third Creek Presbyterian Church – 2055 Third Creek Church Rd, Cleveland

Rowan County Library Headquarters – 201 W. Fisher St, Salisbury

Rowan County Detention Center – 115 W. Liberty St., Salisbury

Rowan County Annex – 400 Grace Church Road, Salisbury

The rise in overdose visits underscores the need for continued community awareness, prevention efforts, and support for individuals and families affected by substance use disorders.

Every overdose death is preventable, by increasing awareness, expanding access to Narcan and fentanyl test strips, and encouraging people to seek help when they need it, we can save lives in Rowan County.

For information on obtaining Narcan, fentanyl test strips, treatment resources, or recovery support services, contact Hayley Edwards at the Rowan County Health Department at Hayley.edwards@rowancountync.gov or 704-216-8884.

Download: Press Release- Rowan County Sees Increase in Overdose Emergency Department Visits 2026

This press release has been prepared by the Rowan County Public Health Department through interdepartmental collaboration, with the purpose of informing the public about current or emerging public health matters. For more information, please contact the Public Information Officer (PIO).

Contact:

Amy Smith

(704) 216-8859

Amy.Smith@rowancountync.gov