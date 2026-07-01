MSH WELCOMES AMY N. CARRUTH AS NEW DIRECTOR

For more than 14 years, Amy N. Carruth has worked behind the scenes helping Mississippi State Hospital improve the way it serves patients, supports employees, and prepares for the future. On July 1, she is stepping into the hospital's highest leadership role.

Carruth has been named the next director of Mississippi State Hospital, succeeding James G. "Bo" Chastain following his retirement after more than three decades of leadership. She officially assumes the position after serving in several key leadership roles, including Deputy Hospital Administrator and Director of Quality Assurance, where she helped guide many of the hospital's operational and quality improvement initiatives.

While her new title marks a significant milestone, much of Carruth's work has already left a lasting impact across the hospital.

Throughout her career at MSH, Carruth has helped lead policy development, strategic planning and organization-wide quality improvement efforts. She has championed Lean process improvement initiatives, modernized workflows, and helped establish systems that allow hospital leadership to make informed, data-driven decisions focused on improving patient care. Her work developing performance dashboards and evidence-based program standards has strengthened accountability while helping departments measure progress and continuously improve.

One area where her leadership has become especially well known is accreditation and quality assurance. Widely recognized for her expertise in Joint Commission standards, Carruth has guided Mississippi State Hospital through multiple Joint Commission surveys while helping maintain the high standards expected of one of the nation's largest public behavioral health hospitals.

Her leadership was also instrumental during one of the most challenging periods in the hospital's history.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Carruth worked daily alongside hospital leadership to coordinate infection prevention efforts, develop new record-keeping procedures, implement evolving safety standards, and assist with the rollout of vaccines for employees. Those efforts helped Mississippi State Hospital navigate rapidly changing circumstances while continuing to care for patients safely.

In addition to her hospital leadership responsibilities, Carruth has served as the Designated Institutional Official for the Mississippi State Hospital Psychiatry Residency Program, overseeing graduate medical education and supporting the development of future psychiatrists. She also currently serves as chair of the Joint Commission Resources CSR Program Advisory Committee for a four-state region, sharing her expertise with healthcare organizations beyond Mississippi.

Carruth's professional background extends well beyond MSH. Before joining the hospital in 2012, she held leadership positions with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, the Public Employees' Retirement System of Mississippi, and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, building extensive experience in public administration, strategic planning and organizational leadership.

She has also continued investing in professional development throughout her career. Carruth was selected to participate in the Mississippi Hospital Association's Emerging Leaders Program and is pursuing fellowship status with the American College of Healthcare Executives, reflecting her commitment to lifelong learning and excellence in healthcare leadership.

For Carruth, however, the mission has always been about the people served by Mississippi State Hospital.

"At the core of Mississippi State Hospital's mission is the belief that every person served here deserves compassionate, high-quality care," Carruth said. "I'm proud to be a part of this agency and our mission, and I look forward to continuing the legacy of providing hope, safety and recovery to Mississippians in need."

Department of Mental Health Executive Director Wendy Bailey said Carruth's career has consistently reflected a commitment to continuous improvement.

"Though we are sad to say goodbye, we are also excited to welcome Amy N. Carruth into this role," Bailey said. "Her career at Mississippi State Hospital has been defined by efforts at continuous improvement, and she shares her expertise both throughout the hospital and with partners throughout our state and beyond. We look forward to Amy building on the strong foundation and advancements that have been established under [James G. “Bo” Chastain]."

Looking ahead, Carruth inherits an organization with a strong legacy while bringing her own strengths in collaboration, quality improvement and strategic leadership. As Mississippi State Hospital continues its mission of providing exceptional behavioral healthcare, her experience and steady leadership position the hospital to build on decades of progress while continuing to serve Mississippians with compassion and excellence.