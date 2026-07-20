FRIENDS OF MSH MEMBERSHIP DRIVE INVITES EMPLOYEES TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE

For nearly four decades, Friends of Mississippi State Hospital, Inc. has quietly worked behind the scenes to enrich the lives of patients and residents while recognizing the employees who care for them each day. As the annual membership renewal campaign begins, Friends Director Sheila Shows hopes more employees will discover that joining the organization is about far more than simply paying dues.

"Friends of MSH was chartered in March 1987 as a volunteer, nonprofit organization," Shows said. "Our mission is to promote awareness of mental health issues, raise funds for projects that enhance the quality of life for our patients and residents, and provide recognition and support for our employees. We also work to promote public interest in Mississippi State Hospital and encourage support from civic groups, churches and individuals throughout the communities we serve."

Over the years, Friends has supported countless projects that might not otherwise be possible through regular operating funds. Those efforts have included community events such as the Fishing Rodeo, Watermelon Cutting, Christmas celebrations, Santa Day and the annual parade, along with the Serendipity Patient and Resident Art Show. Friends has also provided support for Jaquith Nursing Home activities, employee recognition programs, service awards, retirement plaques and appreciation events for clinical staff.

"These are projects that simply aren't part of the hospital's normal operating budget," Shows said. "Friends helps make those special moments possible."

One program many employees know well is “Jeans & Jerseys Fridays,” which has become a popular membership benefit.

"We started Jeans & Jerseys a few years ago to generate interest in Friends membership," Shows explained. "Some hospital areas normally aren't allowed to wear jeans, but during this special time, the hospital director agreed to let employees wear jeans along with a jersey supporting their favorite team. It gives employees a chance to show a little personality while supporting a great cause."

Looking ahead, Shows hopes to see Friends continue to grow.

"My hope is that every employee becomes a member of Friends," she said.

She encourages employees to support the organization in other ways as well, including volunteering at Friends-sponsored projects, supporting on-campus fundraising events and vendor sales, and simply sharing the organization's mission with family members, churches and community groups.

"Speaking about Friends in your community helps people understand what we're doing here at Mississippi State Hospital," she said.

After years of serving with Friends, Shows says one thing continues to stand out.

"It has been said that Mississippians are some of the most giving people, and I've found that to be true at Mississippi State Hospital," she said. "Seeing our employees and community volunteers come together to support this organization, and ultimately the people in our care, is one of the most rewarding experiences."

As this year's membership drive begins, Shows hopes employees will consider becoming part of that mission.

"I think most people have a good heart and want to be part of something bigger than themselves," she said. "Too often we put it off because we're busy. Becoming a member of Friends gives you the opportunity to help someone who is less fortunate. All you have to do is join."

Membership-At-A-Glance

Membership Cost: $20 per person for One-Year Dues

Also available:

Lifetime Dues - $100 (Individual), $150 (Husband & Wife)

Jeans & Jersey Fridays - $10 per person

Payroll Deduction is available for MSH Employees!

You can also make a separate donation to Friends of MSH, Inc.